Larry Gene Gates Obituary

Larry Gene Gates, 73 passed away at his home in rural Livonia, Missouri.

The son of Eldon Leroy and Verna Mae (McCollum) Gates, he was born in Mendon, Missouri on April 21, 1948. On September 3, 1966 in Putnam County, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Glennda Jo Hurley and to this union two children were born, Angelia Marie and Buddy Dean.

Larry is survived by his wife, Glennda Jo Gates of rural Livonia, Missouri; one son, Buddy Dean Gates and wife, Buffi of Livonia, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Ashten Mullenix, Austen Mullenix, Bryce Mullenix, Savanna Hoermann, Malakai Gates, Destiney Finks, Austin Finks and Porter Finks; four great grandchildren, Jaydan Hartnell, Hadley Finks, Pixie Liles and Rhyat Liles; siblings, Kenneth Gates and wife, Loretta of Worthington, Missouri and Gloria Fowler and husband, Roger of Kirksville, Missouri; mother-in-law, Josephine Mathes of Lancaster, Missouri; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley Anders of Glenwood, Missouri, Richard Hurley of Memphis, Missouri, Kim Rojak and husband, Phil of Springfield, Missouri, James Hurley and wife, Diane of Center, Missouri and Joe Hurley and wife, Billie of Lancaster, Missouri; nieces and nephews and other family members.

Larry is preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; an infant sister, Verna Lee Gates; one daughter, Angela Marie Maine; brothers-in-law, Arthur, Roger and Lavern Hurley; father-in-law, Glen Hurley and step father-in-law, Ovid Mathes.

Larry was in the Army for twenty years where he received the rank of E6 as a Military Police and then was in the National Guard. With his time in the military, Larry was able to graduate from Tarkio College in Tarkio, Missouri where he received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. He retired from the military after completing twenty years of service and retired on January 29, 1996. Following his military career, he then worked in various jobs including the Postal Service for five years in Worthington, Missouri and was also employed with the Schuyler County School System.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Pastor Phil Rojak assisted by Pastor Robin McCullar officiating. Music will be special CD selections of “Precious Memories” and “Either Way I Win.” Pallbearers will be Austin Finks, Bryce Mullenix, Austen Mullenix, Porter Finks, Malakai Gates and Zach Rojak. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 between the hours of 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for the Hurley Cemetery. Burial will be in the Hurley Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Military rites will be conducted by the Scotland County VFW Post #4958. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.