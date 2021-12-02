New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Go Tell the Bees That I am Gone (Outlander # 9), by Diana Gabaldon
Mercy (Atlee Pine # 4), by David Baldacci
Fear no Evil (Alex Cross # 29), by James Patterson
The Christmas Promise, by Richard Paul Evans
Never, by Ken Follett
The Ladies’ Midnight Swimming Club, by Faith Hogan
The Sentence, by Louise Erdrich
The Stranger in the Lifeboat, by Mitch Albom
A Line to Kill (Daniel Hawthorne # 3), by Anthony Horowitz
In the Company of Witches (Evanfall Witches B&B Mysteries # 1), by Auralee Wallace
Betrayal on the Bowery (Gilded Gotham Mysteries # 2), by Kate Belli
Aisle Kill Him (Felicity Philips Investigates # 3), by
Steve Higgs
River Run (Delia Chavez # 1), by J. S. James
The God of Lost Worlds (Hell’s Library # 3), by A. J. Hackwith
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.