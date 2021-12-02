New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

Go Tell the Bees That I am Gone (Outlander # 9), by Diana Gabaldon

Mercy (Atlee Pine # 4), by David Baldacci

Fear no Evil (Alex Cross # 29), by James Patterson

The Christmas Promise, by Richard Paul Evans

Never, by Ken Follett

The Ladies’ Midnight Swimming Club, by Faith Hogan

The Sentence, by Louise Erdrich

The Stranger in the Lifeboat, by Mitch Albom

A Line to Kill (Daniel Hawthorne # 3), by Anthony Horowitz

In the Company of Witches (Evanfall Witches B&B Mysteries # 1), by Auralee Wallace

Betrayal on the Bowery (Gilded Gotham Mysteries # 2), by Kate Belli

Aisle Kill Him (Felicity Philips Investigates # 3), by

Steve Higgs

River Run (Delia Chavez # 1), by J. S. James

The God of Lost Worlds (Hell’s Library # 3), by A. J. Hackwith

Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.