Scotland County Sweeps Clark County in Season Opener

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By: Corey Stott

KAHOKA, Mo.- The Scotland County Varsity Tigers and Lady Tigers both got their seasons underway last Tuesday evening in Kahoka as they swept the Clark County basketball squads. The Lady Tigers defeated Clark County 51-34, while the Scotland County men won 54-47.

The ladies started the night off with the first game. The Lady Tigers got off to a good start, outscoring the Lady Indians 12-4 in the first quarter. In a good sign for the Lady Tigers, the scoring was evenly distributed with five players scoring in the first frame.

The second quarter saw a stalemate, as the first scoring of the period was when Paige Bishop hit a three pointer with just 2:52 remaining in the first half. That would remove the lid from the bucket and the Lady Tigers went on to outscore Clark County 10-3 in the second quarter to take a 22-7 lead into the halftime locker room.

In the third quarter, both teams came out and traded buckets, scoring 17 points apiece. For the Lady Tigers, Emiley Dial accounted for nine of those points. Alexis Ellison had a huge quarter, scoring 15 points in the third quarter for the Lady Indians. It was 39-24 Scotland County leading at the end of the period.

Scotland County finished strong, outscoring Clark County 12-10 in the final stanza to secure the 51-34 win. The Lady Tigers improved to 1-0 while the Lady Indians fell to 0-1.

Ellison led all scorers with 22 points. Dial led the Lady Tigers with 15 points. Alaynna Whitaker chipped in 13, Paige Bishop tallied 5, Abby Curry, Hannah Feeney and Abby Doster each scored 4, and Aayla Humprey and Bryn Aylward each scored 3.

In the second game of the double-header, the Scotland County men squared off with Clark County. After the traditional dance at half-court of the Clark County Indian mascot, the game got underway with Scotland County’s Xavier Lucas controlling the tip.

Scotland County went on an 8-2 run to start the game and finished the first quarter leading 18-8. The period was highlighted by a Lucas dunk in transition that got the team fired up with 2:03 to play in the quarter.

The second quarter saw Scotland County again outscore the Indians 15-12 to take a halftime lead of 33-20. Corbyn Spurgeon drained a three-pointer to start the period and put up five points in the frame.

The Tigers had the ball to start the second half. Things got off on the wrong foot when Owen Triplett committed a charging foul just seven seconds into the quarter, but the Tigers recovered to outscore the Indians again 12-11 to lead 45-31 after three quarters of play.

The fourth quarter saw the Tigers get a little too comfortable with their lead and begin to make sloppy errors. Clark County was able to take advantage and make a game of it, outscoring Scotland County 16-9. But it was too little, too late, and the Tigers closed out the game with a 54- 47 victory. The Tigers improved to 1-0 while Clark County fell to 0-1.

Triplett led the Tiger scoring with 15 points, Lucas and Kabe Hamlin had a dozen apiece, Jared Cerroni, Spurgeon and Hunter Holt each scored 7 points and Trayton Buckallew tallied 3 points.