Curtis Fuller Obituary

Curtis Wayne “Curtyman” Fuller, 23, died Sunday, November 21, 2021, at his home in Bloomfield, Iowa.

Curtis was born in Kirksville, Missouri, on August 3, 1998, the son of Timothy Fuller and Gaylene Woods-White. Curtis and his family moved to Iowa in 2002, and he attended and graduated from Columbus Community High School in Columbus Junction, Iowa. Curtis enjoyed video games, crafting knives out of reclaimed wood and scrap metal, and anything that was outdoors, especially fishing with family, hunting, trap shooting, camping, and riding ATVs and dirt bikes. He briefly participated in wrestling and cross country while in school, worked on projects, and showed horses for a time through 4-H. Curtis was very creative and loved to write and tell stories while in school. He especially loved to make people laugh.

Curtis moved to Bloomfield earlier this year to live with family and to find work. Before moving to Bloomfield, Curtis worked on and off for Tyson Fresh Meats for several years and worked seasonally with his dad for Rueckert Sanitation, both located in Columbus Junction. Curtis enjoyed working the later shifts and made a lot of friends during this time. He would often talk about the humorous conversations he had with friends while at work and how he loved working alongside his dad and uncle when Rueckert Sanitation needed extra help.

Curtis was preceded in death by his father, Tim; his stepfather, Ray White; his maternal grandparents, Ivan and Jeannetta Woods; maternal step-grandmother, Virginia Woods; paternal grandmother, Arlene Schultz; uncles Paul Woods, Bob Schultz, and Ron Schnoebelen; and best childhood friends Cody and Tanner Ray.

Curtis is survived by his mother, Gaylene, of Kirksville, Missouri; his sister Jeannetta of Urbandale, Iowa; stepsiblings Dawn Kuhlman, Raymond White, and Aaron White of Illinois; stepmother Tammy Virzi of Columbus Junction, Iowa; paternal grandfather Chet (Carolyn) Fuller of Naples, Florida; paternal step-grandfather Albert “Sonnie” Schultz of Columbus Junction, Iowa; paternal step-grandmother, Sandy Wendel; maternal aunt Bonnie Schultz of Kirksville; maternal uncles Jim Woods, Randy (Karen) Woods, Chas Woods (special friend Janette), Kevin (Debbie) Woods all of Memphis, Missouri; Hollis (Connie) Woods of Keokuk, Iowa; paternal aunts Beth Schoebelen and Tammi (Monte) Pugh of Columbus Junction, Iowa, and several cousins.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.

