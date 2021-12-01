Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Memphis, Missouri

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Memphis, Missouri – Residents living in and around the Memphis, Missouri can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Scotland County Fitness Center will host this community event on 12/13/2021. The site is located at 541 E Grand Ave in Memphis.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.