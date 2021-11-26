Xavier Lucas Signs with Moberly Area Community College

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Scotland County Senior Xavier Lucas signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Moberly Area Community College (MACC) last Wednesday. Lucas has been a standout on Coach Rod Sears’ Tiger baseball squad. He pitches as well as playing third base and shortstop. This will be the inaugural season of baseball for Coach Chris Fletcher’s Greyhound squad. Standing (L-R): SC Assistant Coach Matt Buford and Head Coach Rod Sears. Seated (L-R): SC Assistant Coach Riley Lucas, MACC Head Coach Chris Fletcher, Xavier Lucas and Edith Lucas.