Scotland County Lady Tigers Draw Second Seed at 2021 Tri-Rivers Classic Basketball Tournament

By David Sharp

Knox County drew the top boys’ seed for the November 29-December 4, 2021 Tri-Rivers Classic Basketball Tournament at Schuyler County. Schuyler County is seeded first in the girl’s bracket.

Knox County will play eighth seeded Schuyler County on Tuesday, November 30 at 7:30PM in the Middle School Gym in the first round. Fourth seeded North Shelby plays fifth seeded Brookfield at 6PM on Tuesday night in the MS Gym.

Second seeded Putnam County challenges seventh seeded Milan on Monday, November 29 at 6PM in the Middle School Gym for their boys’ first round contest. Scotland County takes on Clark County in the remaining first round boy’s match at 7:30PM Monday in the MS Gym.

Knox County and North Shelby are in the top portion of the boys’ bracket. Milan, Scotland County and Clark County are in the lower half of the boys’ bracket.

The lower portion of the boy’s bracket will play their semifinal games on Wednesday, December 1 at 7:30PM. Boys Consolation semifinals will be in the MS Gym with the championship semifinals in the High School Gym.

Upper bracket semifinals will be December 2, 2021 at 7:30PM. Consolation games will be in the MS Gym and championship semifinals in the HS Gym.

Tri-Rivers Classic trophy games are scheduled for Saturday, December 4. The boys’ seventh place game is scheduled for Saturday, December 4 at 1:30PM in the MS Gym. Boys’ consolation championship will be determined at 4:30PM in the MS Gym.

The Boy’s third place game is slated for 1:30PM in the HS Gym. The Boy’s championship game is scheduled for 4:30PM in the High School Gym.

The Fourth Annual Tri-Rivers Classic Girls bracket has top seeded Schuyler County taking on eighth seeded Knox County on Tuesday, November 30 at 6PM in the High School Gyn for their first round game.

North Shelby drew the fourth girls seeding. The Lady Raiders take on fifth seeded Clark County on Tuesday night at 7:30PM in the High School Gym for their first round game.

Defending Class 2 state semifinalist Scotland County drew the girl’s two seed. The Lady Tigers play seventh seeded Brookfield on Monday, November 29 at 6PM in the High School Gym for their first round game.

Third seeded Milan plays sixth seeded Putnam County at 7:30PM on Monday in first round girls play at the HS Gym.

Girls’ consolation semifinal games will be in the Middle School Gym with championship semifinal games in the High School Gym. Knox and Clark County along with North Shelby are in the top portion of the girl’s bracket. Scotland County and Milan are in the lower part of the bracket.

Lower Bracket semifinal contests are slated for Wednesday, December 1 with top bracket teams playing their semifinals on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The Tri- Rivers Classic skips Friday night weather permitting.

The girls third place and seventh place games are scheduled for Noon on Saturday, December 4. The seventh place game is in the MS Gym with the third place game in the HS Gym.

The Tri- Rivers Classic Girls consolation championship game is slated for 3PM Saturday in the MS Gym. The Girl’s championship game is scheduled for 3PM in the High School Gym.