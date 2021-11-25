New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Non Fiction

Yellowstone Treasures: the Traveler’s Companion to the National Park, by Janet Chapple

World Religions: the Great Faiths Explored and Explained, by John Bowker

The Good Doctor’s Guide to Colds & Flu: How to Prevent and Treat Colds, Flu, Sinusitis, Bronchitis, Strep Throat, and Pneumonia at any Age, by Neil Schachter

The Boys: a Memoir of Hollywood and Family, by Ron Howard

ER Nurses: True Stories from America’s Greatest Unsung Heroes, by James Patterson

Raised in the Kitchen: Making Memories from Scratch, One Recipe at a time, by Carrian Cheney

The Last Diving Horse in America: Rescuing Gamal and Other Animals – Lessons in Living and Loving, by Cynthia A. Branigan

The Speckled Beauty: a Dog and His People, by Rick Bragg

The Book of Hope: a Survival Guide for Trying Times, by Jane Goodall

Taking Charge of Adult ADHD: Proven Strategies to Succeed at Work, at Home, and in Relationships, by Russell A. Barkley

The Grandfamily Guidebook: Wisdom and Support for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, by Andrew Adesman.

The Good Kings: Absolute Power in Ancient Egypt and the Modern World, by Kara Cooney

Lost Cities, Ancient Tombs: 100 Discoveries that Changed the World

A Fire in the Wilderness: the First Battle between Ulysses S. Grant and Robert E. Lee (Large print), by John Reeves

David Copperfield’s History of Magic, by David Copperfield

Ripley’s Believe it or not! Out of the Box, by Geoff Tibbles

