New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
Adult Non Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Yellowstone Treasures: the Traveler’s Companion to the National Park, by Janet Chapple
World Religions: the Great Faiths Explored and Explained, by John Bowker
The Good Doctor’s Guide to Colds & Flu: How to Prevent and Treat Colds, Flu, Sinusitis, Bronchitis, Strep Throat, and Pneumonia at any Age, by Neil Schachter
The Boys: a Memoir of Hollywood and Family, by Ron Howard
ER Nurses: True Stories from America’s Greatest Unsung Heroes, by James Patterson
Raised in the Kitchen: Making Memories from Scratch, One Recipe at a time, by Carrian Cheney
The Last Diving Horse in America: Rescuing Gamal and Other Animals – Lessons in Living and Loving, by Cynthia A. Branigan
The Speckled Beauty: a Dog and His People, by Rick Bragg
The Book of Hope: a Survival Guide for Trying Times, by Jane Goodall
Taking Charge of Adult ADHD: Proven Strategies to Succeed at Work, at Home, and in Relationships, by Russell A. Barkley
The Grandfamily Guidebook: Wisdom and Support for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, by Andrew Adesman.
The Good Kings: Absolute Power in Ancient Egypt and the Modern World, by Kara Cooney
Lost Cities, Ancient Tombs: 100 Discoveries that Changed the World
A Fire in the Wilderness: the First Battle between Ulysses S. Grant and Robert E. Lee (Large print), by John Reeves
David Copperfield’s History of Magic, by David Copperfield
Ripley’s Believe it or not! Out of the Box, by Geoff Tibbles
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve books by phone.