Child Passenger Safety Seat Technician Course Being Offered

HANNIBAL-

The Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety and the Safe Kids Coalition have partnered to offer a safety seat technician course in the spring of 2022. This course will include 4 days of course instruction, plus hands-on applications, and a car seat checkup event. For those interested in becoming a certified child passenger safety seat technician in the state of Missouri, the $95 registration fee will be covered by the NE Coalition for Roadway Safety. “Ensuring our most precious cargo, our children, are properly buckled in is a priority with our Coalition,” said Facilitator Marisa Ellison. The NE Coalition is part of the statewide Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety who develops and implements the Show-Me Zero Highway Safety Plan for the state.

Tentatively, this program will be held at MoDOT’s Northeast District office in Hannibal in the Mississippi River room on March 23, 24, 25, and 26, 2022. Class runs from 8:00 am -5:00 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. On Saturday from 8:00 am -2:00 pm.

Class Registration Fee is $95.00 per person.

Registrants must be present the entire class and checkup event and pass hands-on and written examinations. Attendance does not guarantee a registrant will pass the class. Registration is limited and all attendees must pre-register and pay before the first day of class.

MO POST Credit offered for this class: You will get 24 hours in the area(s) of Legal Study 2 hours, Skill Development 9 hours, Interpersonal Perspectives 7 hours, Technical Studies 6 hours.

To register: go to http://cert.safekids.org and create a user log- in. Search for Course ID: MO20211014940 – Controlled Class in Hannibal MO 3/23/22-2/26/22

For more information or questions on registration please contact Safe Kids at 1-877-366-8154. For more information on the class please contacts: Kathy Zents at: kz@shcmoks.com.