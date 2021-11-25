Bethel Christmas Celebration to be Held on December 5

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

On Sunday, December 5th, the annual Christmas celebration in Bethel will commence.

The original colonists observed many “fete” days such as Easter, Christmas, New Years, harvest feasts, Independence Day and others with music, singing, dancing and visiting. On these occasions tables were loaded with all the good things the German kitchen and cellar could offer. Everyone was welcome and many came.

Bethel continues to host an annual “Christmas in Bethel” celebration to gather as neighbors and friends to start off the Christmas season. There will be plenty of food, historic home tours, gift and craft vendors, children’s activities and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and traditional vespers and candlelight walk to end the day.

A full schedule can be found at historicbethel.org