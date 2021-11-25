2021 Roadway Fatalities Matching Last Year’s Record Increase

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By NEMO RPC

The number of deaths occurring on Missouri’s roadways has leveled off after a steep incline earlier in the year, but Missouri still is 1% above last year’s very alarming traffic fatality totals that surged despite record low traffic volume numbers because of COVID-19.

At the end of October, Missouri had reported 844 deaths on Missouri’s roadways, up from 836 at this time a year ago, and well above the 2019 YTD total of 733.

Northeast Missouri remains well above pace, with a 33% increase YTD to 52 fatalities.

While St. Louis has reported the highest total of fatalities at 216, that represents a slight decline from last year. The central district is the only other of the state’s seven transportation regions to experience a significant decline in 2021, dropping 16% to 92 deaths, below the 2020 YTD total of 110.

Two-thirds of the roadway fatalities involved drivers or passengers that were not wearing a seatbelt.

Motorcycle fatalities have increased more than 25%, with 77 of the 138 fatalities reported to not be wearing a helmet. Rodway departure continues to be a significant issue, as 506 fatalities were classified as off-road incidents.