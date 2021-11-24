Paul Dean Hicks Obituary

Paul Dean Hicks, 84, passed away on November 6, 2021, in Las Vegas, NV. Dean was born on August 10, 1937, in Rutledge, MO, first son of Clarence Hicks and Madeline (Ewing) Hicks.

Dean graduated from Memphis High School, Memphis, MO in 1956. He married Carol Joan Blackwell (deceased February 4, 2020) on September 21, 1958. They lived in Bloomfield, IA then moved to Oskaloosa, IA in 1964 where they both worked for Hy-Vee Food Store.

Dean and Joan moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1989 to enjoy a warmer climate, they later divorced. Dean married Jeannie Bianchetti (deceased February 7, 2013) on August 10, 1996. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. During this time in Nevada, Dean worked for Royce Industries and later started his own business working in the Hydrology Industry.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Joan Blackwell Hicks, Jeannie Bianchetti Hicks and a son, Jeffrey.

He is survived by three sons, Rodney (Diane) of Oskaloosa, IA, Michael (Lisa) of Alamo, CA and Scot of Henderson, NV; sibling Phillip (Linda) Hicks of Burlington, IA; 5 grandchildren, and soon to be 4 great grandchildren.