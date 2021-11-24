Mikel Wheeler Obituary

Mikel Wheeler, 59, of Downing, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, near Downing, Missouri.

Mike was born on September 29, 1962, in Kirksville, Missouri, the son of Edward Joseph and Donna Jean Northrup Wheeler.

He graduated from the Scotland County High School in the Class of 1980.

Mike began operating heavy equipment and worked his whole life in constructions, first with Lawson’s, Great Plaines, and most recently Shane Poe Construction.

He was a member of the Thousand Hill’s Bass Club and really enjoyed fishing, hunting, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially the grandkids.

On April 17, 1987, in Memphis, Missouri, Mike married Sharon Miller and to this union four children were born.

Mike is survived by his constant companion and faithful dog, Marshall; his children, Lindsey and Jason Hague of Pollock, Missouri, Jesse and Jessica Wheeler of Holt Summit, Missouri, Mathew Wheeler and his fiancé Shelbie Schubert of Queen City, Missouri, and Mikel Wheeler and his fiancé Allyssia Jackson of Queen City, Missouri; two brothers, Ronnie and Teresa Wheeler of Ashland, Missouri, and Jimmy Wheeler of Memphis, Missouri; four grandchildren, Charlee, Marshall, Sydney and Paislie; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Donna Wheeler.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be Monday, November 15, 2021, with the family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Crowder Cemetery in rural Schuyler County, Missouri.

Pastor Sonny Smiser will officiate, and Casket Bearers will be Kaleb Wheeler, Kelby Wheeler, Skylar Wheeler, Shane Poe, Kalibe Oliver, Ash Balechek, and Chris Coy, along with Honorary Bearers Ron Wheeler, Jimmy Wheeler, Gary Hurley, Terry Wheeler, Trent Jones, Brandon Orton, and Bruce Parsons.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Mike Wheeler may be left to the family’s wishes. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home, 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.