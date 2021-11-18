Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

10 Years Ago

The City of Memphis looked within to fill a vaccancy in the water department earlier this month when it was announced former Superintendant Dennis Howard’s replacement had been named. However, the board of alderman had to dip into another department to find Howard’s successor.

Stacy Alexander was selected from amongst the five applicants for the position. Alexander had been with the city since 1990, working in the city’s light plant.

15 Years Ago

Since moving to the St. Paul Lutheran Church’s old education building in August, the Community Clothes closet has been a buzz of activity. The organizers, Trinity Davis and Ilene Howell, are pleased with the progress that has been made. Currently, volunteers staff the Closet every Monday from 8 am to 5 pm. Due to the high volume of clothing donations, Howell and Davis have even added opportunities for volunteers to sort and organize all of hte new clothes each week.

25 Years Ago

Fritz Gerth of Memphis received word he had been appointed by the Supreme Court of Missouri has a member of the Bar Committee for hte 1st Judicial Circuit. He, as part of the bar committee, reviews various matters concerning attorneys and judges in the First Circuit. He is allowed to to serve two four-year terms, and this, a first term would expireon December 31, 1999.

Fritz and his wife Janet, own and operate Gerth Funeral Service and Geth and Baskett Furniture in Memphis.

35 Years Ago

In conjunction with the National Education Week the Scotland County R- High School will host an Open House November 19 at 7 pm. The evening’s festivities will begin with introductions and a welcome in the Commons.

55 Years Ago

The “Willing Wildcats 4-H Club” was organized November 9 at the Bar B Saddle Club building in Bible Grove.

Mrs. Julian Probst is the club leader, Ed Spray is the assistant leader.

Officers of the club are: President, Richard Frederick; Vice-President, Paul Anders; Treasurer, Larry Spray; Secretary, Alvin Spray; Game Leader, Danny Probst.

65 Years Ago

A group of Memphis merchants met in the circuit court room at 9 am this morning, (Thursday) in connection with the annual Turkey Day and Santa Claus Day which has been held each year recently in connection with the Christmas holidays.

90 Years Ago

D.N. Wise celebrated his 85th birthday at his home in the Salem neighborhood.