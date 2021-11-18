Christmas In Novinger To Be Held Soon

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Christmas season is quickly approaching, and shoppers will want to get their lists ready for the Christmas in Novinger event on Saturday, November 20th. Three shopping locations will provide a variety of selections sure to please with something for everyone you need a gift for.

The 35th Country Christmas Craft Festival will be held from 9 am – 3 pm in the Novinger School (on Hwy 149, four blocks north of Hwy 6). Over 70 booths of all types of crafts will fill both gyms and all the hallways. Several new vendors are participating this year. Among the handmade goods for sale this year will be repurposed/second chance items, baby and young children’s items, woodworking projects, candles, hair accessories, various types of jewelry, knitted and crochet items, wreaths and floral arrangements, embroidered items, driftwood and antler art, rugs, jellies and jams, coffee blends, hand-painted and country crafts. Crafters will also be selling all types of fabric items, afghans, quilts, scroll saw work, goat milk bath and body products, primitive signs and rustic crafts, various types of art work, rope and horseshoe creations, custom t-shirts, and seasonal decorations. A bake sale (featuring homemade candy), and a food stand (featuring cinnamon rolls and pies) will also be open during the activity. The history book, “NOVINGER (ADAIR COUNTY), MISSOURI: The People, the Town and the Surrounding Communities”, will be for available for viewing and sale just inside the high school gym. Visitors will want to register at the front door for the free drawings held every half-hour. Admission is by donation.

On the west side of town, the Novinger Community Center will host a Holiday Bazaar from 9 am – 3 pm including vintage and collectible items, homemade food goodies, crafts, discounted Christmas ornaments, jewelry, quilts, plants, home and garden decor and direct sales products. Visitors should take Route O toward the former downtown area and turn left at the caboose. The center is located next to the fairgrounds area.

In addition, Shopper’s Delight will be held from 9 am– 4 pm, at the Novinger Firehouse located along Hwy 6 on the east side of town. All types of direct sales vendors will sell their wares along with some craft items, homemade food products and more.

The Country Christmas Craft Festival and Holiday Bazaar are fundraising events for Novinger Renewal, Inc., a non-profit corporation whose mission is to preserve the history of the area and community betterment. Renewal’s projects include the Novinger Log Homestead, Community Center, former Methodist Church preservation, caboose restoration and various community events. Proceeds from Shopper’s Delight will assist the Friends of the Novinger Firehouse in providing maintenance on the building.