Lifeline Medical Alert Service Has New Local Manager

Since the mid- 1990’s, the local face of Philips Lifeline Medical Alert System has been Brenda Prather at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, MO. The face of that local service has changed as of November 1st and Lezah Cline is now managing that service for the Hospital as Brenda Prather retires from that responsibility. For many decades, the Hospital has been pleased to partner with Philips Lifeline to provide the medical alert service to the communities we serve.

Across the nation, Philips Lifeline has enabled millions of people to live with greater independence, peace of mind and dignity in the place they feel most comfortable – their own homes. Whether you need emergency services or just the assistance of a family member, neighbor or friend to help you get back on your feet, Lifeline is the best solution to allow you to continue to enjoy life in the comfort of your own home and have the freedom to go anywhere with confidence. With Philips Lifeline Medical Alert Service, the customer gets fast, easy access to help 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, while living independently in their home with the reassurance that help is available at the push of a button.

Brenda Prather has installed and managed hundreds of Lifeline units for nearly three decades. Now she has trained Lezah Cline to manage the service for the customers in the areas of Scotland, Schuyler, Clark and Knox counties in northeast Missouri.

The benefits of using the Philips Lifeline Medical Alert System managed by Scotland County Hospital are many:

Local, personalized service and installation by a locally employed manager of the service

No long-term contracts

No cancellation fees

Monthly monitoring fees starting at $35, which can be paid with a check (for customers that do not have a credit card or wish to use a credit card) and dropped off at the Hospital registration desk or mailed to the Hospital, or direct withdrawal or a credit card payment

Lezah Cline will install the equipment in your home and show you how to use it. She is just a call away for customers that experience any trouble with the monitoring device or button.

This year 13.5 million people, 65 and older will fall. If you or a loved one experience a medical emergency, time is of the essence. That’s where Philips Lifeline can help, connecting you to the right help for the situation, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year at the push of a button.

Lifeline offers a range of choices to help you maintain your independence. For more information on Philips Lifeline Medical Alert System managed by Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, please contact:

Lezah Cline

Lifeline Program Manager

660-465-8511 x1814

clinel@ scotlandcountyhospital. com or caring4u@ scotlandcountyhospital. com

* The Lifeline emergency call center is not staffed locally.