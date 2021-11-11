Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Jauflione Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, hosted its annual reception to honor veterans on Friday November 4, 2011 at the Presbyterian Church in Memphis. Chaplain Grace Brown assisted at the guest book.

15 Years Ago

The Environmental Quality Incentive Program (Equip) is a USDA program administered by Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). EQIP offers cost-share and incentive money for land-owners willing to apply a number of conservation management practices.

25 Years Ago

The Scotland County Tigers will open the state sectional 1A football playoffs, Wednesday, November 13 with the kick-off scheduled for 7:30 pm.

35 Years Ago

A proclamation honoring the 1986 Scotland County Tiger football team, coaches, and managers was approved by the Memphis City Council during their regular monthly meeting, November 6th. The proclamation declares Wednesday, November 12th as “Big Blue Day in Memphis.”

45 Years Ago

Deanna Donaldson, Tracy Malone, Jan Rood, and Anita Lister are Queen candidates for this year’s FHA Rose Dance. The all-school dance will held on November 24. The band, “Survival”, will provide music for the dance.

55 Years Ago

Attention is called to the ad running this week announcing, the week giving away of 25 free turkeys on Friday, November 25, on the south side of the square in Memphis. Drawings will be held at 10:00 am, 3:00 pm, and 9:00 pm.

60 Years Ago

The Memphis F.F.A. chapter held their annual Barnwarming at the North Grade School the evening of November 9th. Approximately one hundred members and guests attended. Barnwarming queen was Bobbi Mallett.

A driving wet snow greeted residents this morning they awakened after a night of heavy rain. Temperatures are falling this morning, thus giving us a taste of winter. Snow is melting or is partially rain as it falls.

It has been reported that the first deer kill in the county occurred about 11:30 Wednesday morning when a 5-point deer weighing approximately 175-180 was taken on the John Bingman place about 9 miles south of Memphis. O.G. Maring made the kill.

65 Years Ago

Fourteen families, making 45 present, of the White Good Will 4-H Club, held their Halloween party and square dance at the Art Hall Friday night. Madam Fortuna, the fortune teller, told their fortunes. After games and bobbing for apples, the group danced for an hour. Several came masked and Miss Alice Tague won the prize for the person unknown, John Griffith the tackiest, and a Simerl twin, the best.

Everyone departed before midnight so as not to meet any more ghosts or goblins on the way home.

70 Years Ago

Junior Boyer, 16, son of Mr. & Mrs. Cecil Boyer of Gorin has been chosen as one of the 27 delegates to attend the National 4-H Congress in Chicago, November 25 to 29. Junior was selected by the State 4-H club office at Columbia.

Mr. and Mrs. Pearl Redding were honored Sunday by a suprise carry-in dinner in celebration of their 40th anniversary of their weddings

80 Years Ago

Friday night at the Christian church revival, being conducted by Evangelist R.R. Yelerman, the sermon will be brought with nails. Mr. Yelerman is asking everyone to brign some sort of nail with them. He will give as a token of appreciation, a new dollar bill for the largest and also, the smallest nail brought.

90 Years Ago

The old reservoir dam across the creek near the light plant was cut and the impounded water released. The new reservoir was in operation and the water being used from the new lake.

100 Years Ago

Work of the state roads had begun. D.O. Morgan had a force of men working west of Memphis near the Fabius and another crew of men were working on on the Memphis and Downing road near the Judge John W. Priest farm.

The body of Eearnest O. Moyer, who died in a military hospital near Montereau at Cannes Ecluse of pneumonia, arrived in Memphis, Sunday, November 13, and funeral services were conducted at the Christian church by Rev. G. Lon Eaton and Verne Stone, Post American Legion.

Glenn V. Gundy of Memphis was business manager of the Megaphone, the college paper at the Culver-Stockton College, Canton.

Dr. Frank Hyde returned to Eminience, MO, Monday after attending the funeral of his father William Hyde, who died on Thursday at the home of his son, Reuben Hyde, near Brock.