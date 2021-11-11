Leadership Northeast Missouri Concludes 3rd year – 13 Regional Leaders Graduate

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By NEMO RPC

On November 4th, Leadership Northeast Missouri recently held its 2021 graduation ceremony in Palmyra, Missouri at the Northeast Power Electric Cooperative.

Thirteen men and women who live and work in northeast Missouri participated in the third year

of the leadership development program. Over the last six months, participants traveled to

Kirksville, Macon, Moberly, Memphis, Leonard and Palmyra to learn more about important

economic development issues facing the region. Topics included: broadband, healthcare,

transportation, workforce and navigating government systems.

Additionally, each Leadership Northeast Missouri session included lessons and discussion utilizing United States Army leadership curriculum. Each participant incorporated their individual work into the lessons and shared insights at the culmination of the graduation celebration.

Graduates of the 2021 class of Leadership Northeast Missouri include: Doug Krigbaum, Palmyra; Stephanie McGrew, Kirksville; Ashley Long, Perry; Carla Watts, Dalton; Pam Shannon, Brashear; JR Derksen, Hannibal; Stacey Nicholas, Lewistown; Allie Bennett, Palmyra; Brad Speak, Palmyra; Lisa Peck, Hannibal; Chris Feeney, Memphis; Mauricio Toro, Bethel; Lindsey Howell, Bevier; and Rosanna Bartels, Bevier.

Leadership Northeast Missouri is a leadership development program designed and launched by Missouri Northeast to build, strengthen and inspire leaders through training and networking experiences. “We saw a need to bring leaders together to help them learn more about our area, the issues, and to connect them with other communities in order to grow together as a region,” said Carolyn Chrisman, executive director for Kirksville Regional Economic Development, Inc. and Missouri Northeast treasurer. “The program launched in 2018 and was very successful. We are thrilled to report that 2021 was another great program that truly built on the success of the first two years. We are looking forward to continuing this important program for many years to come.”

Information about the 2021 Leadership Northeast Missouri program will be available in January. Program planning committee members for 2021 include: Carolyn Chrisman, Kirksville Regional Economic Development, Inc.; Wendy Brumbaugh, Shelby County Economic Development; Shari Schenewerk, Missouri Department of Economic Development; Sue Goulder, Macon County Economic Development and Justin Hirniak, Truman State University.

Missouri Northeast is the regional economic development organization in northeast Missouri. It has been in existence for more than 10 years. The main goals of Missouri Northeast are to increase capital investment in the region, create jobs and market the region for new business recruitment as well as retention and expansion of existing industry. Members of Missouri Northeast work together on legislative initiatives, labor studies, leadership development and other local and regional economic development projects.