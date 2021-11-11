Food Insecurity Urban Agriculture Grant Recipients Announced
The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced today that 12 projects will receive funding through the Food Insecure Urban Agriculture Matching Grant. The competitive grant program will provide up to $50,000 per project to address food insecurity in urban areas.
“These projects are making a real difference to address food insecurity,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “The partnership between these organizations and state government will play a key role for Missouri citizens in these areas.”
Grant funds may be used to increase food production and availability within an urban area; demonstrate growth of local economic communities; increase local economic impact; increase availability of food to local residents; or enhance already established areas within a community and provide assistance to the community.
The following projects were awarded grant funding in 2021:
A Red Circle, St. Louis
Be Well Café, St. Louis
Dirt Beast Farm, Kansas City
Green Acres Urban Farm & Research Project, Kansas City
GRO Health Center, St. Louis
Joplin Empire Market, Joplin
Jubilee Oasis Farm, St. Louis
Kansas City Community Gardens, Kansas City
Propel Kitchens, St. Louis
Springfield Community Gardens, Springfield
St. Louis Community College, St. Louis
The Ramsey Garden at Quinn Chapel, Jefferson City