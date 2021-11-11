Food Insecurity Urban Agriculture Grant Recipients Announced

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced today that 12 projects will receive funding through the Food Insecure Urban Agriculture Matching Grant. The competitive grant program will provide up to $50,000 per project to address food insecurity in urban areas.

“These projects are making a real difference to address food insecurity,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “The partnership between these organizations and state government will play a key role for Missouri citizens in these areas.”

Grant funds may be used to increase food production and availability within an urban area; demonstrate growth of local economic communities; increase local economic impact; increase availability of food to local residents; or enhance already established areas within a community and provide assistance to the community.

The following projects were awarded grant funding in 2021:

A Red Circle, St. Louis

Be Well Café, St. Louis

Dirt Beast Farm, Kansas City

Green Acres Urban Farm & Research Project, Kansas City

GRO Health Center, St. Louis

Joplin Empire Market, Joplin

Jubilee Oasis Farm, St. Louis

Kansas City Community Gardens, Kansas City

Propel Kitchens, St. Louis

Springfield Community Gardens, Springfield

St. Louis Community College, St. Louis

The Ramsey Garden at Quinn Chapel, Jefferson City