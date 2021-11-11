Emergency Responders to Sign Agreement for Road Clearance Goal

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Crash Responder Safety Week is Nov. 8-14

JEFFERSON CITY – Various emergency response agencies and organizations will gather Monday to sign the Missouri Open Roads Agreement, a first-of-its-kind document that provides guidance to emergency responders clearing incidents from Missouri highways. In the agreement, the agencies will adopt a goal to clear traffic incidents safely from the roadway in no more than 90 minutes from the arrival of the first responder.