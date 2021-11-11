Department Announces Retail Promotion Grant Funding

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced funding for the Missouri Grown Retail Promotion Matching Grant through the Missouri Grown program. The grant awards up to $1,000 for reimbursement of expenses associated with promoting Missouri Grown member products at retail locations in Missouri.

This competitive grant program will provide advertising funds to Missouri retail locations that sell products from a minimum of five Missouri Grown member companies. The grant raises awareness to communities about the products grown, raised and produced by members of the Missouri Grown program. The grant also improves understanding of raising food and promotes agriculture in those communities.

To be eligible, retail locations must carry product from a minimum of five Missouri Grown member companies. Projects must be matched on at least a dollar-for-dollar basis to meet eligibility.

Examples of qualifying expenses may include permanent signage, billboards, radio spots, digital or print advertisement. Awardees must include the Missouri Grown logo on promotional materials and be prepared to submit receipts for dispersed funds, scripts of radio advertisements and copies of any artwork created.

Ineligible expenses include food, employee payroll, donations, infrastructure, equipment, clothing and reprinting of existing promotional material.

The maximum award amount for each retail location is $1,000. Applications are due December 1, 2021. To apply, visit the Retail Promotion Matching Grant page for a full list of program requirements, a grant timeline and printable application.

For more information about the this grant or other grant opportunities available through the Missouri Department of Agriculture, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.