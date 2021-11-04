Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

After going weeks without any emergency calls, the silence was broken for Scotland County Fire Department on Saturday afternoon as a pair of emergency calls were received simultaneously at the dispatch center.

15 Years Ago

A phone tip has the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department hot on the trail of the thief or the thieves that struck at the Timber Ridge Golf Course.

According to Deputy Brian Whitney, an individual or individuals stole an undisclosed amount fuel from the golf course storage tank sometime during the evening of October 22 or early morning on October 23.

25 Years Ago

On October 20, one of Northeast Missouri’s well-known entertainers, Lonnie “Lonzo” Erwin, attended the Midwest Country New Avis Awards, as a “Comedian of the Year”. Competition came from as farm away as Branson, Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, and Iowa. From this group “Lonzo” was selected as “Comedian of the Year” and received a commemorative plaque.

35 Years Ago

A Grumman American Crop Dusting Aircraft plane, piloted by Cecil Schenk, Yarmouth, IA, crashed approximately 4 miles off Highway 136 east of Memphis at 1:07 pm, October 30. According to Troop B Headquarters, Macon, Schenk was headed east toward Granger from the Memphis Airport, when smoke filled the cockpit. Schenk attempted to return to the Memphis Airport, but was forced to make an emergency landing on Route U near the Drive-In Theater. The plane, which was filled with seeding wheat over-turned on the right side of the road, receiving moderate damage. The pilot received lacerations to the hands and arms but was not treated.

55 Years Ago

On Thursday night, some 500 men students at the Northeast Missouri State Teachers college staged a protest march at food served at the college, it was reported here Friday.

The march apparently started with about 20 men who were complaining about the food in one of the college’s four cafeterias, and were joined by other students.

60 Years Ago

Miss Phyllis Ruth Harrington, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Burch Harrington and Dean Laverne May, of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey May of Novinger, MO, were united in marriage at Memphis Baptist Church on Sunday October 28 at 2:30 pm.

65 Years Ago

A crowd estimated by the State Highway Patrol at between 1,600 and 1,800 people attended the dedication ceremonies at the Smith Memorial Roadside Park, near Arbela, Sunday October 28.

75 Years Ago

Funds raised by the sale of Christmas seals are spent primarily for the preventative and control measures rather than for actual care of the tuberculosis. The latter is beyond the means of private agencies. If, for example the 1945 Christmas seal money raised in the United States-$15,500,000 were spent in caring for the 500,000 persons estimated to have active tuberculosis, the money would cover approximately one week’s care for each patient.

That is why a large proportion of Christmas seal money is spent to educate the individual and the community in the principles of tuberculosis prevention.

90 Years Ago

E.B. Sloan of Kirksville was granted a permit by the Public Service Commission to operate a bus line from Shelbina north, over Highway 15 through Memphis to the Iowa line.

Frank Riggle, superintendent of the Memphis light plant pulled the main switch at the plant putting the entire city in darkness for one minute. President Hoover had requested that the nation observe one minute of darkness at 9 pm on October 18 in observance of the death of Thomas A. Edison.

110 Years Ago

A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Steve Hendricks.