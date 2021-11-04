City of Downing Regular Meeting

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk

The Board of the City of Downing convened of 6:00pm on October 11, 2021 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Bill Anderson, Gene Bruner, and Joy VanWye. City Clerk Carol Dryden, and contract Operator Eric Bowens.

Copies of the Agenda, Minutes of the last Meeting, Deposits & Disbursements, Monthly Water Report, Account Balances, and budget for 2022 were given to all.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the Agenda was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Joy VanWye and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Minutes of the last Meeting was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the Payments of Bills was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

Visitors: Mike Bell came in to observe or meeting. He then decided to tell us about himself and all the things he is working on. He will be opening his one place of business soon. We wish him good luck in all his endeavors.

Water/Waste Water Report: No problems everything is running fine.

Street Maintenance: Rock is all on and Kevin is still trying to keep the roads maintained.

New Business: A motion to put the ARPA funds into an account for them only was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously. It was decided to let Carol make the decision as to what to put the money into after she checks with the bank.

Positive Thoughts: No Snow Yet!!!!! We have had a beautiful Fall.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:30pm Bill Anderson and seconded by Joy VanWye and carried unanimously.