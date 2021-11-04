Gorin Alumni News

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Submitted by Debra Heck

The Gorin Alumni was held at the Boyer Event Center on October 9th. The doors were opened at 4:30pm to allow the Gorin High School alumni an early chance to visit with old classmates and friends.

Due to not having the alumni in 2020 the honored classes of 1970 and 1971 were recognized and had their own decorated table. The 60-year classes of 1960-61- and 70-year classes of 1950-51 were also recognized.

The president, Elaine Forrester, welcomed everyone. Board member Bill Davis led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. Following the pledge, Allen Fitzgerald gave the blessing. Then the alumni enjoyed a wonderful meal catered by Steve’s Diner of Kahoka.

After the meal the business meeting was called to order by President Elaine Forrester. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were reviewed and approved. The 2022 slate of officers are as follows: President Elaine Forrester, Vice-President Nancy Platz, Secretary Debra Heck, Treasurer Leon Buford, and board members are Hazel Buford, Bill Davis, and Connie Ward.

A memorial given by Sherrill Clatt and Donna Bailey for classmates we have lost since last alumni. The classmates are as follows; Louis (Daniels) Harris class of 1964, Doralyn (Marshall) Tillatson Class of 1953, Frank Trent class of 1939, Doris (Parris) Mitzi class of 1952, Wilma (Mathena) Hatfield class of 1947, Mildred (Erickson) Pence class of 1950, Anna Mae Fehr class of 1956, Kevin Rockhold class of 1979, Lucille (Hill) Triplett class of 1947, Margaret (Smock) Shibley class of 1950, Lela Mae (Adams) Thomas class of 1953, Oren Erickson class of 1957, Karen (Moore) Newman class of 1966, Reva (Kraus) Triplett class of 1964, Marrilee (Garrett) Davis class of 1962, Charles Adams class of 1951, Charles Mayfield class of 1960 and John Brown coach and teacher.

The following alumni attended Don Tague, Loyd and Louise Gordy, guest Micki Brebe, Ruth Tague, Lois (Calvert) Humes, Wesley and Helen (Sprague) Knupp, guests Dan and Lori Doyle, Janis (Dieterich) Theel and guest Patti Theel, Don and Mary Anna (Egbert) Troutman, Ronnie Boyer, Patty (Egbert) Golbricht, Allen and Louise (Shriver) Fitzgerald, Judy (Noble) Bradley, Joe Eddy and Joyce (Noble) Harvey, JoAnn (Newman) Augspurger, Linda (Tague) Brown, Raymond and Diane Burr, Beverly (Janssen) Dieterich, Celina (Laverty) Erickson, Jean Hall, Murl and Brenda Simler, Sherrill (Tague) Clatt, Rollie Dorsey, Diana (Clatt) Lanz, Leon and Hazel (Herring) Buford, Elaine (Ewing) Forrester, Alan and Barbera (Kiekel) Swearingen, Ronnie White, Nancy (Tague) Platz and friend Louise Boone, Connie Ward, Peggy (Parson) Cumby, Leslie Taylor, John and Donna (Davis) Austin, Donna (Tague) Bailey, Billy and Rhonda Davis, Dennis and Mary Lou (Tague) Kraus, Tim and Felicia Scott, Stanley and Betty (Tague) Bissell, Sandra (Tague) Kalman, Danny and Janie (Tague) Klopfer, Clifton and Reta (Musgrove) Stott, Carol Dryden, Jim and Debra (Klopfer) Fischer, Debra (Tague) Heck, Alan and Martha Hulet, Mike and Diane Parrish, Cathy (Herring) Webster and guest Chrissy Myers, Mona E. Tague, Randy and Jane Thomas, Gary and Jan (Ebling) Howell, Paul Tague.

The alumni committee hopes to see everyone next year on October 8th, 2022, and currently we plan on holding the alumni at the Boyer Event Center.