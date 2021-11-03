Musgrove Farm Receives Century Farm Designation

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Dale and Judy Musgrove (pictured) applied for the Century Farm program through the University of Missouri Extension.

Their farm was established in 1842 by Gilbert Musgrove. Gilbert and Izora traveled to Leadville, CO on sidesaddle to search for gold. They found two big nuggets which they made into rings for their two daughters.

Izora later stated, “I would never travel sidesaddle that far ever again”. They made two or three more trips to Colorado by buckboard wagon. This started the Musgrove family tradition of visiting Colorado annually, and still continues today. Dale’s grandparents, Nellie (Johnson) and Leland Wm Musgrove inherited 75 acres from Gilbert and Izora Musgrove, on November 8, 1934.

There have been four generations of 4-H members raised on this farm – Wm Wayne Musgrove, Dale Wayne Musgrove, Amanda Musgrove Paul, Cody Dale Musgrove, Grandchildren – Jillian Crane, Dawson Paul, MaKenna Musgrove and Paxton Musgrove born from 1919-2013. Angus cattle has been shown through 4-H by all four Musgrove generations.

The farm has been blessed to raise corn, soybeans, hay, chickens, alfalfa and Angus cattle. The original one bottom horse drawn plow owned by Gilbert Musgrove is displayed proudly in front of William Wayne Musgrove’s original shop. 173 years later they use a 48-foot field cultivator pulled by a John Deere 9570RX Quad Trak.

The farm has seen significant updates and growth throughout the years. Three generations still live on the Dale Wayne and Judy Musgrove Family Farm. The original 75 acres of the Musgrove Family Farm has grown to 811 acres owned by the Musgrove Family trust – Dale W and Judy Musgrove.

The sign was presented at their farm located near Gorin by Lisa Doster, County Engagement Specialist in Community Economic Development and Julie Shaw, County Extension staff. Please contact the Scotland County Extension office at 660-465- 7255 with questions regarding the Missouri Century Farm program.

Long-term owners of Missouri farms are proud of their family accomplishments. This was evident during the Centennial Farm program held in Missouri during the American Revolution Bicentennial Year of 1976. In that popular program, 2,850 Missouri farm owners in 105 of Missouri’s 114 counties were recognized as owning a “Centennial Farm.”

Interest in the program continued after 1976. Several Missouri farm owners asked about having their farms recognized, so the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and University of Missouri Extension planned a 10-year update in 1986 called the “Century Farm” program. During this update, 1,080 additional Missouri farms were recognized.

Long-term family farm owners who were not able to take part in the 1976 or 1986 events still wanted recognition, so the College and MU Extension planned for annual updates. Since 1987, an additional 5,504 farms have been recognized. In 2008, Missouri Farm Bureau became a program co-sponsor.

Missouri Century Farms is a program of ,University of Missouri Extension, College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, Missouri Farm Bureau. Find out more at https:// extension2.missouri. edu/programs/century-farms