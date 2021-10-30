Scotland County Marching Tigers Bring Home Honors
On Saturday, the Scotland County Marching Tigers concluded their competitive season at the Macon Marching Festival. The Drumline and Indoor Color Guard performed very well and placed 2nd in their class. It has been a good year for the Marching Tigers. Below is a summary of the awards received during this season.
2nd Place Parade at Culver-Stockton Homecoming Parade
2nd Place JH Parade at Parade of Champions
1st Place Parade at Parade of Champions
3rd Place Field Show at Parade of Champions
2nd Place Indoor Drumline at Macon Marching Festival
2nd Place Indoor Color Guard at Macon Marching Festival
2nd Place Indoor Drumline at Trenton Marching Festival
2nd Place Indoor Color Guard at Trenton Marching Festival
1st Place Parade at Trenton Marching Festival
1st Place Field Show at Trenton Marching Festival
Outstanding Field Show Color Guard at Trenton Marching Festival
Outstanding Field Show Marching at Trenton Marching Festival
Outstanding Field Show General Effect at Trenton Marching Festival
1st Place Indoor Color Guard at Highland Sound of Gold
1st Place Indoor Drumline at Highland Sound of Gold
1st Place Field Show at Highland Sound of Gold
Outstanding Field Show Color Guard at Highland Sound of Gold
Grand Champion of the Highland Sound of Gold