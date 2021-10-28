NEMO RPC Attends 2021 Highway Safety and Traffic Conference

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by NEMO RPC

Missouri’s 2021 Highway Safety and Traffic Conference was held in Columbia, MO September 20-22, 2021. The NEMO RPC was able to participate in the three-day professional development opportunity that offered safety training and education related to law enforcement, engineering and transportation planning.

Topics included establishing speed limits, traffic calming techniques, roundabout conversions and much more. Safety training efforts focused on distracted driving, driving under the influence, aggressive driving and motorcycle safety to mention a few. The event also featured roundtable discussion on law enforcement and traffic safety as well as new technology in transportation.

Easily the most moving events of the conference occurred in the final session when a pair of powerful testimonials were shared with the more than 500 attendees. Please feel free to share these with folks in a reminder to put your phone away and just drive.