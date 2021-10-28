Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

A request by Governor Jay Nixon for a disaster designation for 101 Missouri counties which experienced severe drought during the 2011 growing season has been granted by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. The governor’s office made the announcement on October 18.

15 Years Ago

A report of a missing boy sent dozens of volunteers inot action on a cold, rainy Saturday evening in Scotland County.

Searchers from the local fire departments, sheriff’s department, and others emergency service workers converged on a home on Highway 136 six miles east of Memphis after an 11-year old Colorado boy was reported missing from the residences at 6:30 pm.

The boy’s family reported the youth had left the residence approximately one hour earlier without shoes or a coat.

The boy was later found at a neighbor’s down the road.

25 Years Ago

Volunteers from the Scotland County Fire Department responded to a grain bin fire at the residence of Arlo Trueblood, near Arbela. Ten firemen responded in four fire trucks to the call at approximately 8:15 am October 25.

35 Years Ago

The Omicron Theta and XI Theta Tau chapters of Beta Sigma Phi, and Scotland County Rotary Club are all encouraging all children to trick or treat on Thursday October 30 due to the heavy traffic from all the ballgame on Friday.

45 Years Ago

Members of three 4-H educational demonstrations from Scotland County participated in the annual 4-H Demonstration Day at Bloomfield, IA, on Saturday October 16, according to Carolyn J. Holmes, Educational Youth Assistant for the Northeast Extension Area.

55 Years Ago

The American Legion Auxiliary is sending a box of Christmas gifts to the Veteran’s Hospital. Everyone should help this worthy cause. Leave your gifts at the Coast to Coast Store by November 9. Thank You.

60 Years Ago

Coach C.E. Alliston of the Scotland County R-1 schools, has announced that a basketball clinic will be held for all parents and friends of the girls’ and boys’ basketaball teams at the Scotland County R-1 gym in Memphis, Monday evening, October 30 at 7:30.

Eight Missouri 4-H Club members, including Allan Wayne Mohr of Arbela, were named state delegates to the National 4-H Club Congress to be held in Chicago Nov. 27 to 30.

65 Years Ago

Some 300 pounds of fish were served Sunday at the fish fry, a benefit for the new Catholic Church, “Our Lady of Lourdes,” on which construction recently began.

70 Years Ago

Memphis basketballers face a rugged contest in the season opened here against Brashear tomorrow night, Coach Gale Bartow predicts.

The first of a series of meetings to discuss a rural telephone program in Scotland County will be held at 8 pm. Monday, October 29, in the Circuit Court room, according to Charles D. Miller, president of the Tri-County Electric Cooperative.

75 Years Ago

Mrs. Wesley Kratzer was stung on the arm by an insect thought to be a yellow jacket Monday afternoon while hte women of the Pleasant Grove church were serving lunch at the Leo Lyon sale. In a few minutes her limbs, face and lips began to swell nd her tongue was stiff. She became very ill and was taken to Bloomfield for treatment.

80 Years Ago

Coach Delbert Maddox was elected president of the newly organized Northeast Missouri Coaches Association.

L.D. Nuckols left Saturday night for St. Paul, where he attended the Railway Mail Service Association. Mr. Nuckols is the only man living who signed the original constitution when it was organized in 1881.

Fifteen merchants of Memphis have joined together in staging what they term “Appreciation Days.” The events will cover a period of 13 weeks and as much longer as the care to continue.

Highway employees were in Memphis Tuesday to with the equipment for putting the white line in the center of the blacktop roads. Since repairs had been made in these roads, the white had been obliterated and was worn off.

100 Years Ago

Out of 25 applicants for the position of manager of the new Standard Oil Station in Memphis, Thos. Gardner was chosen. He took up the duties of his new position Tuesday morning, October 25. The station was the second oil station to open in Memphis, the “Community” station, south of the Democrat office, was the first regular service station to open.

It was estimated between 10,000 and 12,000 people attended the funeral of the four soldiers who were killed at the Cantril, IA crossing on Sunday October 16. Funeral services were held at the school houses’ grove Wednesday afternoon, October 19 and Cantril was full of parked cars as never before.

Funeral services for PVT. Harry N. Snyder, who was killed in action in France on November 5, 1918 were held at the McAdow church on Sunday, October 23.

Granville B. Weber, who worked in the post office here during the war while the regular clerks were away on miliatary duty, decided to take the place of substitute clerk and was planning to move from Gorin to Memphis.

A dinner was given Sunday at the Marion Aylward home near Brock in honor of their 40th wedding anniversary.