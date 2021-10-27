Teresa Bergeson Obituary

Teresa Bergeson, 65, of Webster City died Friday, October 15, 2021, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the church. Foster Funeral and Cremation Center is entrusted with the services.

Teresa Jean Dutcher, daughter of Charles and Beverly (Songer) Dutcher, was born November 27, 1955, in Webster City. She graduated from Webster City High School in 1974. Teresa obtained many certifications in health care. On June 28, 1975, she was united in marriage to Dennis Bergeson in Webster City. To this union a son, Ryan, was born. The couple later divorced. Teresa worked 50 years in health care, 31 total years in durable medical equipment sales and service – including Home Health Services, Hamilton Home Care and MyMedMart. She also had numerous part-time positions at many establishments in Webster City.

She is survived by her son, Ryan (Jenny) Bergeson of Memphis, MO; grandsons, Jaden and Reece Bergeson; long-time companion, Mark Ferguson of Webster City; sister, Connie (Paul) Tolle of Webster City; niece, Chelsea (Nick) Lerud and son, Levi of Danville; nephew, Eric (Melissa) Tolle of Pleasant Hill; stepbrother, Dan Olson of Altoona and stepsister, Kristine (Dan) Coffin of Plymouth, MN.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Beverly and Luther Olson; father, Charles Wayne Dutcher; stepbrother, Randy Olson; paternal grandparents, Leslie “Pete” and Nettie Dutcher and maternal grandparents, Don and Ethel Songer.

She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Hamilton County Fair Foundation. Teresa spent many hours volunteering in the Hamilton County Fair office and was named “Friend of the Fair”. Teresa enjoyed sending cards to everyone no matter the occasion. She enjoyed time with friends, helping others, and being a part of the Webster City Chamber of Commerce. Most importantly, Teresa’s family meant the world to her, especially her grandsons, Jaden and Reece.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Teresa’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church or Hamilton County Fair Foundation.