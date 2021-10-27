John Shriver Obituary

John H. Shriver, 83 of Fort Madison, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison.

He was born April 8, 1938, in Azen, MO., to Wesley and Mary Anne Robertson Shriver. He graduated from Granger High School in 1957. He took Jan out on her first date and became high school sweethearts immediately. He was lucky enough to land her for his bride and they just celebrated 62 years of marriage in June.

He came to Fort Madison to work at a dairy farm and then worked for the Fort Madison Water Department, North Central Public Service, had his own business, John’s Siding and Window for over 30 years. He enjoyed attending the rodeo every year and love to wake his family up at the crack of dawn to head to Colorado every summer so he could see “those mountains”.

He enjoyed working in his garden and giving away most of his produce to family and friends. I think the whole town knew him from his amazing Christmas decorations on his house. John loved to joke with everyone and would say anything to get a laugh.

John is survived his wife, Janet Shriver of Fort Madison; three daughters, Judi (Clayton) Holden of Wever; Jenni (Mark) Wise of Fort Madison; and Julie (Dean) Hoschek, originally of Burlington; four grandchildren, Jeffrey, Janelle, Anthony and Lexi; nine great-grandchildren: Isabelle, Kinnick, Drew, Carver, Nathan, Cooper, Allison, Amelia, and Aydan; his best friend and golf buddy, Don Walters of Fort Madison; and his beloved dog, Trixie.

He was preceeded in death by his parents; one sister, Helen Bryson, and half brother, Delmar Shriver.

Friends may call after 2 pm Thursday October 7 with the family to receive friends 4-7 pm Thursday evening at King-Lynk Funeral Home.

The funeral services were held at 10 am Friday October 8 at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor John Heyland officiating. Masks were not required but requested.

Memorials have been established for P.A.W Animal Shelther or American Cancer Society. Online condolences to John’s family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com

Those interested in sending a cards, please mail to Janet Shriver, 42 Oak Drive, Ft. Madison, IA, 52627.