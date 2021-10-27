Jeannie Childress Obituary

Jeannie Lynn (Prather) Childress, 71, of Memphis, Missouri peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on October 17, 2021. Jeannie was born on July 6, 1950 in Anchorage, Alaska, and from the age of two on she has lived in Memphis, Missouri.

Full of life, Jeannie was an amazing woman who never wasted a minute of it. She tirelessly helped anyone in any way she could, and she knew no stranger embracing all people for who they were. Jeannie lovingly made numerous beautiful quilts for charity and family. She was always available for cooking, cleaning, or set up for any event that needed a volunteer. All of her efforts were done with joy and a great sense of duty to her community, church, friends, and family. All who knew Jeannie will cherish the memories of having her a part of their life, and thoughts of her will always bring joy.

Jeannie graduated from Scotland Co. R-I High School with the class of 1968, and graduated Cum Laude from Truman State in 1986. She began teaching kindergarten at Scotland Co. R-I the same year and retired in 2008 as a Reading Specialist. In retirement, she continued her love of working with children at Memphis Head Start until her health would no longer allow her to continue.

Jeannie was extremely active in her community with many Methodist related activities, Sew-N-Go Quilt Guild, VFW Auxiliary Post 4958, Thursday Night Sewing Group, Scotland Co. Care Center Board Member, Epsilon Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, and multiple other volunteer activities.

Surviving is her husband: Bruce Childress of Memphis, MO; her parents: Harold “Lew” and Willa Prather of Memphis, MO; Three children: Scott (John) Triplett of Kansas City, MO, Sarah (Josh) McSparren of Memphis, MO, and Mark (Megan) Triplett of Memphis, MO; Two grandchildren: Brice (Lauren Brown) Cowell of Holden, MO, and Wesley McSparren of Memphis, MO; One great-grandchild: Leighton Cowell of Holden, MO; One sister: Nancy Ranek of Greenbelt, MD; One brother: Stanley (Brenda) Prather of Memphis, MO; brother and sister-in-laws: Karen (David Brown) Miller of Columbia, MO; Gary (Barbee) Childress of Greentop, MO; Becky Childress, Kirksville, MO; Kathy (Ron) Prater of Springfield, MO; Brian Childress of Pilot Grove, MO; Chris (Mandy) Childress of Pilot Grove, MO; Several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial suggestions are to Memphis United Methodist Youth Group Camp Fund, or to the Scotland County

Cancer Fund in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Funeral services were held Friday afternoon, October 22, at 1:30 P.M. at the Memphis United Methodist Church. Officiating the service was Pastor Mary Lou Toft and Pastor Paul Smith assisted. Interment followed in the Memphis Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jared Prater, Mitch Prather, Jason Rollinson, Luke Prater, Brice Cowell, and Wesley McSparren

Honorary Pallbearers were Courtney Bonnell, Lacey Hahn, Blake Green, Breanna Childress, Bryer Childress, Bryleigh Childress, and Lisa Rollison.

