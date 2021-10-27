Glen Lister Obituary

Glen Verlin Lister, Jr., 89, of Memphis, MO passed away at Scotland County Hospital on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, surrounded by his children.

Glen was born August 27, 1932, in rural Scotland County to Edith (Altheide) and Glen Lister, Sr. and grew up on the family farm in Stiles, IA, helping with crops and livestock. He attended Davis County High School and graduated with the class of 1951. He served in the Korean War and discharged in 1953. Upon his return, he attended Northeast Missouri State Teacher’s College (now Truman State) and graduated with a degree in Industrial Arts and obtaining a master’s degree in counseling.

Glen and Georganna were married October 14, 1956, in Memphis, Missouri. He and Georganna welcomed two children to their family, Anita Jean in 1958 and Kris Alan in 1960. Glen taught at LaGrange, Missouri for four years and then in 1963 started his career in Memphis, MO. He retired from Scotland County R-1 in 1990 after 27 years of dedicated service and influencing the lives of many students thru counseling, driver’s education, and athletic director leadership. Upon his retirement from the local school district, Glen worked as Branch Manager of the Missouri Federal Savings Bank until finally enjoying retirement in 1995.

Glen’s service continued by serving on many boards. Glen was a member of the First Christian Church in Memphis, MO, serving as an Elder for many years, as well as on numerous committees and as a Sunday School Teacher. Glen was actively involved with the Missouri Retired Teacher’s and served as President of the Regional Area Retired Teacher’s Association. He served through the years as a member of the Scotland County Antique Fair Association, Scotland County Fitness Center, Scotland County Nutrition Site, and the Scotland County Nursing Home.

Through the years, Glen enjoyed raising and showing state fair quality Spots in Missouri and Iowa, coaching little league baseball, gardening, golfing, exercising, following his beloved SC Tigers, Mizzou Tigers, Iowa Hawkeyes, St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, following them every step in their education and sport careers. He dutifully cared for his wife Georganna for many years prior to her recent passing. Glen was renowned for visiting friends at the nursing home and hospital each week and assisting with travel for friends to doctor appointments. Due to Covid, the past one and half years Glen missed immensely his trips to the grocery store, his exercise and friends at the Fitness Center and his meals and fellowship at the Nutrition Site.

Glen is survived by his daughter Anita and her husband Mike McRobert of Kansas City, Missouri; a son Kris and his wife Suzie of Memphis, Missouri; five grandchildren Kyle Lister and his fiancé Breanna Rambo of Edina, Missouri, Jeff and Katie McRobert of Columbia, Missouri, Kelly and Brian Bangs of Columbia, Missouri, Jennifer and Scott Molos of North Kansas City, Missouri and Anna and TJ McMinn of Ingleside, Texas; one great-grandson James Wiley McMinn. Also surviving are his sister Kay Speer and her husband Bill of Bloomfield, IA, sister in laws Lynda Matlick of Keokuk, Iowa, JoAnn Mallett and Ann Mallett, both of Edina, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Edith Lister and his wife, Georganna Lister on August 1, 2021.

Family will be present for visitation Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Memphis Funeral Home from 11 am until 1 pm. Services will be at 1 pm at the funeral home, with his cherished five grandchildren serving as honorary pallbearers.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Glen may be left to the Scotland County Nutrition Site, Scotland County Fitness Center, or the First Christian Church of Memphis. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.