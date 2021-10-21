New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books. Curbside service is available.
Foul Play (Stone Barrington #59), by Stuart Woods
Black Ice, by Carin Gerhardsen
The Lincoln Highway, by Amor Towles
Three Sisters, by Heather Morris
The Christmas Wedding Guest (Wishing Tree #1), by Susan Mallery
Nantucket News (Beach Plum Cove #7), by Pamela M. Kelley
Striking Range (Timber Creek K-9 Mystery #7), by Margaret Mizushima
We Know You Remember (High Coast #1), by Tove Alsterdal
A Season on the Wind, by Suzanne Woods Fisher
A Deep Divide (Secrets of the Canyon #1), by Kimberley Woodhouse
Waiting on Love (Ladies of the Lake #3), by Tracie Peterson
A Flicker of Light, by Katie Powner
Labyrinth of Lies (Triple Threat #2), by Irene Hannon
The Heart of a Cowboy (Colorado Cowboys #2), by Jody Hedlund
Love on the Range (Brothers in Arms #3), by Mary Connealy
A View Most Glorious (American Wonders Collection #3), by Regina Scott
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.