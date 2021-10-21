New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books. Curbside service is available.

Foul Play (Stone Barrington #59), by Stuart Woods

Black Ice, by Carin Gerhardsen

The Lincoln Highway, by Amor Towles

Three Sisters, by Heather Morris

The Christmas Wedding Guest (Wishing Tree #1), by Susan Mallery

Nantucket News (Beach Plum Cove #7), by Pamela M. Kelley

Striking Range (Timber Creek K-9 Mystery #7), by Margaret Mizushima

We Know You Remember (High Coast #1), by Tove Alsterdal

A Season on the Wind, by Suzanne Woods Fisher

A Deep Divide (Secrets of the Canyon #1), by Kimberley Woodhouse

Waiting on Love (Ladies of the Lake #3), by Tracie Peterson

A Flicker of Light, by Katie Powner

Labyrinth of Lies (Triple Threat #2), by Irene Hannon

The Heart of a Cowboy (Colorado Cowboys #2), by Jody Hedlund

Love on the Range (Brothers in Arms #3), by Mary Connealy

A View Most Glorious (American Wonders Collection #3), by Regina Scott

Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.