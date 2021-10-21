Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Brigham Young University’s acapella group, Vocal Point, made plenty of fans in Memphis this summer with a concert stop. The ranks of fans likely swelled significantly more this fall when the group made a national splash on NBC’s music reality show “The Sing-Off”.

15 Years Ago

Much of the City of Memphis was out of electricity Sunday morning for approximately 1-hour.

Superintendent Mike Ahland stated that the city’s main 7200 line was out for roughly 60 minutes because of a pair of blown fuses at the main substation on the Northeast Missouri Electric Power cooperative line that used to transfer the city’s electricity into municipal system.

25 Years Ago

The construction of the new Residential Care Facility (RCF) at the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis is roughly 25 percent completed according to SCCC administrator Jim Richardson.

35 Years Ago

Excitement mounted at Memphis Auto Parts on Thursday, October 16, as news media, family, coworkers, and and friends waited for the van, bearing the grand prize won by Stanley Prather to arrive.

Arrow Automotive Industries previously announced Stanley Prather, manager of Memphis Auto Parts as the grand prize winner of their “Premium Performance Sweepstakes”.

45 Years Ago

The Clark County authorities and the State Highway Patrol are investigating a theft, which occured six miles west of Kahoka at the Glenn Barr place on Route BB, between 7 am October 11 and October 12.

Taken was some 800 bushels of soybeans, valued at $4,800. Two trucks were used, one of which belonged to the owner. The owner’s truck was recovered about a mile from the theft scene.

55 Years Ago

Residents in the Memphis area are being offered an opportunity to Zip code their mailing lists during October. Letters carried last week delivered “no postage needed” cards to the various homes and businesses and the cards have blanks for addresses used most often, but for which individuals who do not know the proper zip code.

60 Years Ago

Only a light vote turned out for the election held Tuesday on the proposed bond issue which was held for voter approval of issuance of $150,000 in revenue bonds, which earmarks funds collected by the light department to retire interest and principal of bonds to pay on engines and other city improvements.

65 Years Ago

Fire of undetermined origin broke out in the Childress Elevator at Gorin Tuesday night and burned from 9:30 until 3 am Wednesday morning. There was considerable grain and equipment damage, the main part of the elevator being a total loss.

80 Years Ago

Chas. E. Peck with one his large dirt moving outfits was at the Municipal Lake Saturday and Monday tearing out hte concrete in the swimming pool. This concrete will be used for the riprap on the newly enlarged dam.

Miss Frankie Hyde of Milton, IA and Thurman Cochran of Cantril were married in the Methodist Church in Memphis on Saturday October 11 at 2 pm by Rev. W.E. Longstretch.

90 Years Ago

Seventeen cars on a Santa Fe east bound freight jumped the track and burned just east of Gorin. Thirteen of them were tank cars full of gasoline and oil.

100 Years Ago

Funeral service with military honors were held for John Kerr at the Prairie View Church south of Cantril on Saturday October 16. It is estimated 2500 people were in attendance. He was killed in action in the Argonne Forest drive, September 8, 1918.

Mrs. Lillian E. Pulliam graduated Friday from Chillicothe Business College and received her diploma.