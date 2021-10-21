C-SC Wind Ensemble to Host “War and Peace” Fall Concert

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

CANTON, Mo. — The Culver-Stockton College Division of Fine, Applied and Literary Arts and Music Department are pleased to announce the wind ensemble in their fall concert this coming Sunday, October 24th at 3:00 p.m. in the Alexander Campbell Auditorium of the Robert W. Brown Performing Arts Center.

The concert titled “War and Peace,” represents powerful and dramatic musical arrangements including Barber’s Commando March, and emotionally moving peaceful works featuring Holsinger’s On a Hymnsong of Phillip Bliss, which is based off the Christian hymn “It is Well With My Soul”. Cornerstones of band literature including Darius Milhaud’s Suite Francaise and John Barnes Chances’ Variations on a Korean Folk Song, will also be highlighted within the concert.

Culver-Stockton College’s wind ensemble is under the direction of Dr. Trent A. Holinger, associate professor of music, and is composed of the best wind, brass, and percussion players at the College. The concert is free and open to the public.