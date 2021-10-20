Lawrence Marion Baker Obituary

Lawrence Marion Baker, age 91, of Downing, MO formerly of Knox County, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, in Scotland County Memorial Hospital in Memphis, MO.

He was born August 2, 1930, in Knox City, MO, the son of Fred B. and Gracie May Dyer Baker.

He was united in marriage to Delores Esther Canterbury on June 26, 1949, in Burlington, IA.

Surviving are his wife Delores Baker of Downing, MO, two children, Rita (Gary) Benton of Harrisburg, MO, and Fred Lee (Christine) Baker of Downing, MO, one sister Mabel (Wilbur) Bert of Overland Park, KS, eleven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, five great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and special friends Vicky Davis and Dean Martin.

Lawrence was preceded by his parents, one son Melvin Baker and daughter-in-law Mary Baker, three sisters Lorena Fleak, Noema Baker, and Daisy Queen, and four brothers Clarence, Lenard, David and Glen Baker.

Lawrence attended Knox City Schools. He was engaged in farming in Knox and Lewis Counties till moving to Downing in 1998. Lawrence loved coon hunting, working his draft horses and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the First Liberty Full Gospel Church in Kirksville, MO.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, in the First Liberty Full Gospel Church in Kirksville, MO. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina is handling arrangements.

Reverend Mike Myers will officiate. Burial will be in the Knox City Cemetery.

Casket bearers will be Adian Gengler, Rick Williams, Jerry Hays, Drew Hays, Dean Martin, and Blake Howard.

Memorials are suggested to The Family. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO 63537.