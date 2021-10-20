Jeannie Childress Funeral Service Notice

Funeral services for Jeannie Childress, 71, of rural Memphis, MO will be held Friday afternoon, 10/22, at the Memphis United Methodist Church. Officiating the service will be Pastor Mary Lou Toft and Pastor Paul Smith. Interment will follow in the Memphis Cemetery.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, 10/21, from 12 to 8 P.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 that evening.

Jeannie passed away peacefully at home early Sunday morning, 10/17, surrounded by her family.

Surviving is her husband: Bruce Childress of Memphis, MO; her parents: Harlold Lewis and Willa Faye Prather of Memphis, MO; Three children: Scott (John) Triplett of Kansas City, MO, Sarah (Josh) McSparren of Memphis, MO, and Mark (Meagan) Triplett of Memphis, MO; Two grandchildren: Brice (Lauren) Cowell of Holden, MO, and Wesley McSparren of Memphis, MO; One great-grandchild: Leighton Cowell of Holden, MO; One sister: Nancy Ranek of Greenbelt, MD; One brother: Stanley (Brenda) Prather of Memphis, MO; brother and sister-in-laws: Karen (David) Miller of Columbia, MO, Gary (Barbie) Childress of Greentop, MO, Becky Childress of Kirksville, MO, Kathy (Ron) Prater of Springfield, MO, Brian Childress of Pilot Grove, MO, and Chris (Mandy) Childress of Pilot Grove, MO, along with several cousins, nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.

Online condolences may be shared with the Childress family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel.com

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to either the Memphis United Methodist Youth Group Camp Fund or the Scotland County Cancer Fund in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis and a complete obituary will be posted in next weeks. issue.