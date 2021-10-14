Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

New owners, Kevin and Stacey Martin, kicked off their tenure with Village Market with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 8th.

15 Years Ago

The most recent, in what Alderman Lucas Remley called a long line of transgressions against city improvements had the city council discussing fines and restitution at the October 5th meeting of the board of aldermen.

Remley noted his disgust when he saw the damage a motorisst had done on a freshly resurfaced city street last week. He described the obvious vandalism as a five or 10 foot rut that was cut down to the old road surface, ruining the work done by the street department.

25 Years Ago

In a Northeast Missouri Grain Processors press conference held in Jefferson City October 10 the site selection committee announced Excello would be the site for the group’s proposed $25 million dollar Missouri ethanol plant.

35 Years Ago

During Fire Safety Week at the Open Door Day Care Center, Fire Chief Carl Trueblood and two other volunteers brought out the fire engine from the Scotland County Fire Station. The children enjoyed riding the firetruck around our neighborhood and visiting with the volunteer firemen.

45 Years Ago

The Becky Thatcher Girl Scout Council held its annual Fall Camporee the weekend of October 1, at Camp Oki Tippi, 10 miles south of Hannibal. Troop 83 and 84 from Memphis joined 253 girl scouts and leaders from ten communities in a fun and learning weekend.

55 Years Ago

The Fire Department answered four alarms the past couple of days. A grass fire was extinguished Monday at the “Joe” Jones farm near Granger. A grass fire was discovered the same day on the Dr. E.E. Symmonds property and quickly put out.

On Tuesday at the Wallace Matlock home west Memphis a fire was caused by a defective furnance. Damage was only from the smoke. Also on Tuesday approximately an acre of cornfield burned on the Gordon Thompson farm.

60 Years Ago

Charles M. Fugate, 32, of Memphis has enrolled as a first year student at Seabury Western (Episcopal) Theological Seminary at Evanston, Illinois. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Fugate of Memphis.

Indication are that the soybean yield in the county, while some two to three weeks behind, will probably be the greatest in the history of Scotland County, as the acreage is probably the greatest the county has ever had, according to County Agent Burch Harrington.

Relatives and friends gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. O.L. Lancaster Sunday October 8 to help them celebrate fifty-seventh wedding anniversary and also Mr. Lancaster’s 81st birthday.

65 Years Ago

The night of Friday, October 5, was a perfect night for the weird creatures gathered at the Harold Cole home at Rutledge for the Rutledge Cracker Jacks 4-H Club masquerade party and wiener roast.

70 Years Ago

Over 200 guests attended the marriage of Miss Evelyn Gregg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Gregg to George Saueright at the Broadway Methodist Church in Chicago Sunday afternoon., September 28, at 4:30 pm. The bride formerly lived in the Chancy neighborhood in Scotland County.