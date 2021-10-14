Fifth Annual Buckle Up Phone Down Day Set For October 22nd

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By NEMO RPC

It’s the 5th year of the Buckle Up Phone Down Challenge! Friday, October 22, MoDOT and all its safety partners across the state will encourage all Missouri drivers to take the challenge of driving more safely by wearing a seat belt all the time and putting the phone down while driving. In northeast Missouri so far this year 84% of those who have been killed on our roads were NOT wearing a seat belt!

Will you please be a part and accept the challenge in displaying #BUPD or “Buckle Up Phone Down” on your business message board, at least for that Friday, October 22?

Last year, nearly 750 individuals were killed in a car crash in Missouri, and 63% of them were not wearing a seat belt. It is estimated that more than 20% of the car crashes across the country involve some sort of distraction, such as a cell phone.

Thank you for your consideration to be a leader to show the community how buckling up and putting your phone down could save a life every time they drive!

Your business or you individually can accept the challenge at www2.modot.org/BuckleUpPhoneDown/.