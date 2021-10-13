Scotland County Marching Bands Compete at 30th Annual Parade of Champions

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Scotland County R-1 High School Marching Band competed in Saturday’s 30th Annual Parade of Champions competition in Kahoka. The band performed their Motown-inspired field show. The Junior High Band competed in the parade marching portion of the competitions. The parade can be seen on the NEMOnews.net Facebook page, and Scotland County’s field show performance can be seen on the Memphis Democrat Facebook page.