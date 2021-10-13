Memphis FFA Trap Shooters Wrap Up Season With Solid Scores and Perfect Rounds

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Scotland County High School Memphis FFA Trap team competed at the District Trap Shoot at Bosco’s south of Lancaster on October 2nd, shooting 100 rounds. FFA Chapters are allowed to send only one team to the District Trap Shoot. The team consisted of Eli Kigar (Co-Captain, Senior), Alex Long (Senior), Hunter Holt (Sophomore), Hugh Baker (Sophomore) and Corbin Blessing (Sophomore). The team placed 7th in District competition with a score of 458/500.

The trap teams were then in competition on Saturday, October 9th at Linn Creek at the Missouri Trap Shooters Association facility, south of Osage Beach. Five teams and three alternate team members from the Memphis FFA Chapter competed in 100 rounds of trap and 50 rounds of sporting clays. The Girls A Team brought home the second place trap trophy with a score of 381/500. The Boys A Team brought home the third place trap trophy with a score of 465/500 and the Girls B Team placed 5th with a score of 346/200.

A tradition of the Memphis FFA Trap Shooting program is to shoot the hat of any team member that shoots their first ever perfect round of 25/25. This is done by having a team member stand on a trap house and throw the hat in the air (weighted with rocks or a bottle of water) and team members shoot that hat, often allowing the hat to hit the ground in the distance and then pummeling it with shells. On September 5th at trap practice, Sophomore Corbin Blessing hit that mark and on September 28th at the Area III shoot, Freshman Merit Miller hit the mark. At the State Trap Shoot on October 9th, Sophomore Kallen Hamlin hit his first 25/25 and Senior Eli Kigar hit the mark of running 75/75 birds for the first time.

The 2021 FFA Trap Shooting season has wrapped up. This year’s seniors are: Eli Kigar, Hunter Cook, Will Montgomery, Alex Long and Hayden Long.