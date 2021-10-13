Billie Eugene Orton Obituary

Billie Eugene Orton, 82, of Arbela passed away October 1, 2021 at Iowa City, Iowa.

The son of Eugene and Maxine (Hamburg) Orton he was born on the family farm August 1, 1939 in rural Scotland County in a community known as Azen.

He worked on the farm along with attending the Fairview school in that neighborhood that is still there today.

He started trucking at the age of 15 , went to California for a load of oranges, and was employed with the Case dealer in Burlington, Iowa, John Deere in Memphis, Burrus & Troutman, Bill Orton Trucking Co., Kahoka Sale barn, Orton Auto Sales, Orton’s Welcome Inn, horse and mule trader, teamed up Leo V. Campbell and formed an auctioneer service, Orton-Campbell afterwards continued auctioneering as Orton Auction Service throughout the rest of his life. He was a “Jack of all trades”, loved auctioneering and he was always chasing a $1.00

He loved working with mules and horses, racing stock cars, and taking trail rides. He headed up the Fort Madison trail ride for the last twenty years after his dad passed away.

He lived on the county line where he had a small acreage to have animals because he loved working mules and horses. When he wasn’t working visiting was his favorite pass time with family and anyone he met as he never knew a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Maxine Orton, a brother, Fred Orton, and sister, Alberta Taylor.

Survivors include his significant other: Terry Jones; Father of four children: Gary (Betty) Orton, Larry Orton, Billie Jo (Chris) Childress and Bobbie Jo (Steve) Anderson, 10 Grandchildren: Brandon (Amanda) Orton, Christel (Daryl) Chenault, Sheena (Chris) Nichols, Larry Orton Jr. (Andrea), Rayleen Orton-Eicher, Zach (Megan) Anderson, Elani Anderson, Kala Mae Childress (Logan Siebel), Kara Jo (Wade) Vitale, and Kyle Childress (Olivia Harris); 28 great grandchildren and another on the way; 2 great-great granddaughters, along with other relatives and many friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Lawn Ridge Cemetery Association in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St. Memphis, Missouri 63555.

An open visitation was held at the Payne Funeral Chapel Friday afternoon, 10/8/21, from 12 to 8 P.M where the family was present from 6 to 8 P.M. to receive friends. Per his request at the conclusion of the visitation cremation rites were accorded. There will be a private inurnment at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the Orton family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel Memphis.