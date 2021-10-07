Lady Tigers Suffer Conference Loss at Salisbury

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By: Corey Stott

SALISBURY, Mo.- 9/30/21- Committing six errors and allowing 12 hits is never a great recipe for success in high school softball, and that witch’s brew doomed Scotland County (5-10 Overall, 3-5 Conference) to a 10-2 loss to conference foe Salisbury (12- 7 Overall, 5-2 Conference).

The Lady Tigers got on top in the second inning when Brenna Phillips hit an RBI single to score older sister Baileigh Phillips. Salisbury evened the score at one apiece with a Tori Ricketts single to score Julia Sloan in the bottom half of the inning.

With threatening skies, both teams were solid heading into the bottom of the fourth. But as mother nature began to unleash her fury, so did the Lady Panthers. They plated four runs in the bottom of the inning. A Cayden Stapleton lead-off homer to center field started the onslaught. A Kaisen Carter single to right scored Camri Wekenborg. The next batter, Addi Wales, singled to left scoring Ricketts. An error on the same play allowed Sloan to also score, and suddenly the Lady Panthers led 5-1 after four innings.

Salisbury put another three runs up in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the bottom of the sixth. Scotland County’s Hanna Anders belted her fourth homerun of the season for the lone Scotland County run in the top of the sixth. The Lady Tigers were unable to score in the top of the seventh, and Salisbury won by a final of 10-2 in 6 ½ innings.

After the game, Coach Riley Lucas talked about how this team has to learn to play through adversity. “You get a couple of calls that don’t go your way, then you start to second-guess yourself. You’ve just got to get over it and go play. It’s in the past. Some of that is our youthfulness.”

Jaden Howard got the start and the win for Salisbury. She worked a complete game and faced 29 batters, striking out three and walking one while allowing five hits and two runs, one of which was earned.

Anders got the start and the loss for Scotland County. She worked six innings and faced 35 batters. She struck out two and walked two, allowing 12 hits and 10 runs, six of which were earned.

Anders, Baileigh Phillips, Lauren Triplett, Brenna Phillips and Kwyn Hamlin each had a hit in the game. The Lady Tigers hit five of 28 as a team. Salisbury hit 12 of 33 as a team.