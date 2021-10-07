If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Downing House Museum Complex will be hosting a modified version of the “Evening at the Museum” event on Friday, October 15, at 7:00 p.m.

This event will be held outside with two large groups and “characters” will rotate between the groups. The grounds will be illuminated by lantern light, and guests will need to bring lawn chairs or blankets on which to sit during the performances.

The Memphis Community Players and many others are busily preparing for the “Evening at the Museum” event.

The history of Scotland County comes alive through colorful stories shared by ten characters from the past as portrayed by members of the MCP. There will be several new characters and a couple of familiar favorites, as well.

Tickets are $5 each and will be sold at the Memphis Theatre box office prior to the performance. Saturday, October 16, will be the alternate date for the event in case of inclement weather.

Box office hours are 11:00 to 4:00, October 7, 8, and October 13, 14, 15. Tickets may be reserved by calling 660 465-2277 during those hours. Tickets are limited to one hundred twenty (120) people for the performance.

Come and meet a few of the “former residents” of Scotland County. Cookies and wassail will be served following the event.

Submitted by Sheila Berkowitz