Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

The Rev. June M. Cooper, due to health reasons, announced to her her congregation on Sunday, August 28, 2011 her retirement as pastor of the Pentecostal Church, 106 S. Adams, Memphis, Missouri. Rev. June Cooper and her late husband, Donald, came to Memphis to open the church in September of 1967 in the former building on Adams Street. In 1970 they began the building of the current church. Many people helped by donating labor, money, and supplies. God blessed the congregation through the years and many lives were changed because of this ministry. The congregation and the community have appreciated the many years of service Rev. Cooper and her late husband have given.

15 Years Ago

Tommy and John Thomas Oaks will be in Memphis October 11 and 12 to entertain and “open” the Youth Center, These events are open to the community.

25 Years Ago

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol report, US Representative Harold Vokmer received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident September 30 in Audrain County.

35 Years Ago

Homecoming Spirit Week got underway early Monday morning, as what appeared to be the “sportsman club” began to file into the high school. Designated as “Hunting Day”, students and teachers were dressed in plaid shorts, camoflage outfits, boots, hats…all to let everyone know the Scotland County Tigers are “hunting” for a victory on Friday night.

45 Years Ago

A rather unusual accident happened Wednesday September 29 about 4:30 pm, 4.5 miles north of Memphis, when an unknown vehicle slowed for approaching traffic while northbound and also forced the slowing of a farm-trailer semi, also northbound on the canal bridge.

Traveling south, a Pepsi truck driven by Rollie Cronklin stopped because of traffic and was in turn struck from behind by a grain truck driver by Basil Humphrey.

55 Years Ago

Vandals entered the Scotland County R-1 High School building Thursday night and scattered athletic clothing about the halls.

Secretary Mrs. Betty Moore and Custodian Harry Kirchner discovered the entry when they arrived at the building that morning.

Entry was made by a window over a low roof on the home ec. kitchen. The person or persons went into the hall and took duffle bags containing athletic clothing from the tops of lockers and scattered through the lower hall.

60 Years Ago

Myron Wollover of Unionville, temporary chairman and vice-president of the US 136 association in Missouri was in Memphis Sunday to inform us of the progress being made on the plans for the 136 meeting to be held at Unionville on October 17, to plan state support for the improvement of Federal Route 136.

65 Years Ago

It may be vacation time for some students since school has been dismissed for a teacher meeting but the Sophomore class of Memphis High School isn’t finding it that way. They have taken on the fundraising chore of washing cars today, tomorrow and Saturday at various service stations.

70 Years Ago

Leo K. Drake, national level-land plowing champion, will represent the United States next week at the International Plowing matches at Woodstock, Ontario, Canada.

The Memphis boys’ softball squad, tops in the northern division of the Little Ten Conference, won one and lost one to come out second best in the Conference tournament held Saturday and Sunday in Queen City.

75 Years Ago

The 1946 Scotland County Free Fair is over now is the time make plans for a better fair in 1947.

A permanent fairgrounds has been a topic of conversation for some time, but no steps have been taken in that direction. With this objective in mind, the fair board is calling a meeting for Friday night, October 11, at 8 pm in the Memphis court house, says Vernon Winkler, secretary of the fair.

90 Years Ago

Korean Lespedeza pasture was being demonstrated on the farm of H.P. Childers near Rutledge and Alva Moffeett and Holland Moore, southwest of Memphis.