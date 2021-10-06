Curtis Clough Obituary

Curtis “Curt” Max Clough, 70, of Chandler, AZ died on December 31, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ.

Curt was born April 5, 1950 in Fairfield Iowa, the son of Carroll and Dorothy (Rose) Clough. He graduated from Fairfield High School and Arizona State University. He was united in marriage to Christie Pech in May, 1969. They later divorced.

Curt was an avid golfer and fan of the Arizona Cardinals and Iowa Hawkeyes. Curt retired after a career at the US Census Bureau.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Chris Clough.

He is survived by his daughter, Tina Brooker of Bristol, UK; siblings: Randy (Sandi) Clough of Burnsville, MN, Michael (Vicki) Clough of Albuquerque, NM and Linda (Chuck) Klett of Phoenix, AZ.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, October 15, at the Memphis Cemetery with Pastor Mary Lou Toft of the Memphis United Methodist Church officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family of Curt Clough by signing the guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis, MO.