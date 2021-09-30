New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books. Curbside service is available.

Apples Never Fall, by Liane Moriarty

Choose Me, by Tess Gerritsen

Daughter of the Morning Star (Longmire # 17), by Craig Johnson

The Beginning, by Beverly Lewis

Unthinkable, by Brad Parks

Her Perfect Life, by Hany Phillippi Ryan

Forgotten in Death (In Death # 53), by J. D. Robb

A Dog’s Courage (A Dog’s Way Home # 2), by W. Bruce Cameron

The Burning (Clay Edison # 4), by Jonathan Kellerman

Under the Texas Mistletoe: a Trio of Christmas Historical Romance Novellas, by Karen Witemeyer

The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave

The Gold in These Hills, by Joanne Bischof

Matched and Married (Amish Mail-Order Bride # 2), by Kathleen Fuller

Not a Happy Family, by Shari Lapeña

Gone by Morning, by Michele W. Miller

Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.