New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books. Curbside service is available.
Apples Never Fall, by Liane Moriarty
Choose Me, by Tess Gerritsen
Daughter of the Morning Star (Longmire # 17), by Craig Johnson
The Beginning, by Beverly Lewis
Unthinkable, by Brad Parks
Her Perfect Life, by Hany Phillippi Ryan
Forgotten in Death (In Death # 53), by J. D. Robb
A Dog’s Courage (A Dog’s Way Home # 2), by W. Bruce Cameron
The Burning (Clay Edison # 4), by Jonathan Kellerman
Under the Texas Mistletoe: a Trio of Christmas Historical Romance Novellas, by Karen Witemeyer
The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave
The Gold in These Hills, by Joanne Bischof
Matched and Married (Amish Mail-Order Bride # 2), by Kathleen Fuller
Not a Happy Family, by Shari Lapeña
Gone by Morning, by Michele W. Miller
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.