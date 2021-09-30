Memphis City Council Sets Tax Levies

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Board of Alderman of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 6:30 in the Memphis City Hall at 125 West Jefferson Street in Memphis. Mayer Aaron Dale called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Lane Campbell, Jobe Justice, Katie Harris, and Jenny Aldridge. Others present were Mike Ahland, Bryan Gregory (Jviation),Mike Johnson, Jordan Fulk, Tim Graham, Freddie Henderson, Randy Trueblood, Trevor Harris, Kelly Ray, City Attorney Brett Bozarth (arrived 6:58pm), Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander, and City Clerk, Nikki Beard.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

MINUTES/CORRECTIONS/APPROVAL

Aldermen Harris made a motion to approve the minutes from August 5,2021 and August 16,2021. Aldermen Aldridge seconded the motion. VOTE: All, Aye.

PAYMENT OF THE BILLS

Aldermen Harris ask to hold off on paying the bills until further discussion in closed session. Harris wanted to discuss the mowing at the cemetery before paying the mowing bill.

CITIZEN PARTICIPATION

Trevor Harris and Kelly Ray were present at the meeting to let the Council know they were planning a BBQ contest for Oct 1st and 2nd. They would like the inside lane of the square, all the way around, like last years event. It would be from 6pm Friday October 1st , thru 6pm Saturday October 2nd. Harris said they have approval of the Scotland County Commissioners.

Aldermen Justice made a motion to allow Harris/ Ray to have their BBQ contest on the square on October 1 and 2. Aldermen Aldridge seconded the motion. VOTE: All, aye.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

The Council discussed how the new airport hangers would be assigned. There are eight new hangers. There are two hangers that are larger than the rest. There was discussion on whether or not to charge higher rent for those tow hangers. The Council decided not to raise the rent for the bigger hangers at this time. There will be eight people moving from the old hangers to the new hangers. The people left after the eight have chosen will be allowed to move within the old hanger if they would like to. It was decided that seniority was the best way to let people chose the new hangers. I letter was given to the Council about the selection of airport hangers from Steve Campbell.

Aldermen Harris made a motion that the airport hangers would be chosen according to seniority and on down the line. Aldermen Campbell seconded the motion. VOTE: All, aye.

NEW BUSINESS

Bryan Gregory from Jviation attended the meeting to let the Council know the hangers are done. There has been some grating work done for room for more hangers in the future if need be. Gregory does suggest raising the rent for the hangers. The average high end for rent is $150.00- $175.00. Gregory spoke about liquidated damages for the project. He suggests speaking to our attorney before seeking damages. Gregory recommends paying the bills. Engineering plans are to come in on the money. The council decided to discuss the liquated damages in closed session. Gregory suggested that the city work with MODOT aviation to get our based aircraft updated.

AIRPORT PAY REQUEST #15, #16, #17

The Council wanted to discuss airport pay requests in closed session.

BILL NO. 21-6 ORDINANCE NO._________

AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR THE LEVY OF REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY TAXES FOR THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI, FOR THE YEAR 2021 AND THE PURPOSES AND AMOUNTS OF SUCH LEVY

WHEREAS, the assessed value of Real and Personal Property in the City of Memphis, Missouri, for the year 2021 has been certified by the assessor of Scotland County, Missouri; and

WHEREAS, a public hearing on the proposed 2021year tax rate has been held on September 2, 2021, following due public notice.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF ALDERMEN OF THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. That there shall be levied and collected for the use and benefit of the various reserve funds of the City of Memphis Missouri, a tax on all real and personal property owned in the said City of Memphis, Missouri, made taxable by law for the year 2021 as returned by the County Clerk of Scotland County, Missouri, as follows:

A. For the use and benefit of the Contingent Fund the sum of $.3158 cents on each One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) of assessed valuation;

B. For the use of the Road & Street fund the sum of $.3612 cents on each One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) of assessed valuation;

C. For the use and benefit of the Swimming Pool fund the sum of $.1928 cents on each One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) of assessed valuation;

D. For the use and benefit of the Cemetery fund the sum of $.0546 cents on each One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) of assessed valuation; and

E. For the use and benefit of the Fire Department fund the sum of $.1382 cents on each One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) of assessed valuation.

Section 2. If any portion of this Ordinance is declared illegal or void by a court of competent jurisdiction, the remainder of the Ordinance shall survive and not be affected thereby.

Section 3. All Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with this Ordinance are hereby repealed insofar as they do conflict.

Section 4. This Ordinance shall be in full force from and after its adoption and approval.

PASSED AFTER HAVING BEEN READ BY TITLE TWO TIMES PRIOR TO PASSAGE BY THE BOARD OF ALDERMEN OF THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI, THIS 2ND DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2021.

APPROVED BY THE MAYOR OF THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI, THIS 2ND DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2021.

Aaron Dale, Mayor

ATTEST:

Nicole Beard, City Clerk

City Clerk Nikki Beard read the first reading of Bill No. 21-6 —-2021 Tax Levy.

Aldermen Aldridge made a motion to accept Bill No. 21-6—-2021 Tax Levy. Aldermen Campbell seconded the motion. VOTE: all, aye.

City Clerk Nikki Beard read the second reading of Bill No. 21-6—2021 Tax Levy.

Aldermen Harris made a motion to accept Bill No. 21-6— 2021 Tax Levy. Aldermen Justice seconded the motion.

VOTE: all, aye.

The Council decided to discuss budget changes in closed session.

BILL NO. 21-7 ORDINANCE NO. AN ORDINANCE APPROVING AND ADOPTING THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI’S ANNUAL OPERATING BUDGET FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 1, 2021, AND ENDING AUGUST 31, 2022

WHEREAS, the acting Budget Officer has delivered to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen an Annual Budget for the City of Memphis, Missouri, for the 2021-2022 fiscal year beginning on September 1, 2021, and ending on August 31, 2022;

WHEREAS, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen have reviewed said proposed Annual Budget; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis, Missouri have determined that approval of the proposed Annual Budget for the City of Memphis, Missouri for the fiscal year beginning September 1, 2021, and ending on August 31, 2022, is in the best interests of the City of Memphis, Missouri, and that it should be adopted and approved.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF ALDERMEN OF THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. The Board of Aldermen hereby adopts the Annual Budget for the City of Memphis, Missouri for the fiscal year beginning September 1, 2021, and ending on August 31, 2022, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Section 2. If any portion of this Ordinance is declared illegal or void by a court of competent jurisdiction, the remainder of the Ordinance shall survive and not be affected thereby.

Section 3. All Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with this Ordinance are hereby repealed insofar as they do conflict.

Section 4. This Ordinance shall be in full force from and after its adoption and approval.

PASSED AFTER HAVING BEEN READ BY TITLE TWO TIMES PRIOR TO PASSAGE BY THE BOARD OF ALDERMEN OF THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI, THIS 2ND DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2021.

APPROVED BY THE MAYOR OF THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI, THIS 2ND DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2021.

Aaron Dale, Mayor

ATTEST:

Nicole Beard, City Clerk

Open Propane Bids

Mayor Aaron Dale opened the one propane bid. The propane bid was from Ferrell Gas for $1.69/gal.

Aldermen Aldridge made a motion to accept the Ferrel Gas bid. Aldermen Campbell seconded the motion. VOTE: all, aye.

Mike Alhand let the Council know he would be retiring on April 13, 2021. Jordan Fulk addressed the issue of Ahland leaving and needing to replace Ahland. Fulk ask for an ad to run in the paper for a journeymen or apprentice.

Aldermen Aldridge made a motion to adjourn to closed session. Aldermen Harris seconded the motion.

VOTE: all, aye, TIME: 7:16pm

The Council met with the Fire Department in closed session.

Aldermen Aldridge made a motion to return to regular meeting from closed session. Aldermen Campbell seconded. VOTE: all, aye.

REPORTS

City Clerk Nikki Beard told the Council Mike Gundy had completed his Blight Removal project and needed his reimbursement. Aldermen Harris made amotion to pay Mike Gundy $1500.00 for the Blight Removal. Aldermen Justice seconded the motion. VOTE: all, aye.

City Clerk Beard ask the Council if how soon they wanted to remove Michele Drummond from the bank signature cards. The Council wanted her removed as soon as possible.

City Clerk Beard ask the Council about trash rate increases.

Aldermen Aldridge made a motion to raise the trash residential rates $1.00 and trash dumpster fees raise $5.00. Aldermen Justice seconded the motion. VOTE: Campbell, Justice, Aldridge, all aye. Aldermen Harris no.

Aldermen Justice reported Tom Owings wanted to thank the City for getting Huntington Street smoothed out before Antique Days. Tom Owings also brought up a tube question. Aldermen Justice said needed to look into ordinance.

Aldermen Justice had a complaint from Lynn Monroe about the manholes on highway 15, it seems the repairs made them worse than before. Monroe also mentioned to Aldermen Justice that Jackson street between Market and Main is terrible, like a roller coaster.

Aldermen Justice would also like an ad to run about our chipping list and how it works. Should explain that citizens need to call City Hall to be put on the list for chipping.

Aldermen Harris said Kelly Trueblood thanked the city for cleaning up the brush on the corner.

Aldermen Harris said City’s Prosecuting Attorney April Wilson contacted her about a nuisance ticket being contested. Aldermen Harris told her to move forward.

Aldermen Harris requested an email for her set up through the city. All Aldermen decided that was a good idea for all of them to have city emails.

Aldermen Harris says the appearance of the Memphis Cemetery is unacceptable. The contracted mower isn’t weeding or moving trash cans to mow around. Aldermen Harris will have a conversation with mowers if need be. Utility Superintendent Stacy Alexander spoke with Steve Anderson about a situation at the cemetery where the hillside was damaged. Anderson said the damaged would be repaired.

Aldermen Aldridge Said there is a hole caused by the trash truck by the Cowell daycare. The Storm drain needs fixed.

Aldermen Aldridge said that Travis Onken let her know that the disc golf tournament will be held September 25, 2021.

Aldermen Aldridge said Bob Newman requested for trees to be trimmed at the cemetery. Aldermen Aldridge said the tree trimming was taken care of.

Aldermen Aldridge said that Jeff Cline would like to do some dirt work at the cemetery. The Council OK’d as long as Cline works with Utility Supt. Alexander.

Aldermen Aldridge ask when are new camping spots going to open up? Aldermen Aldridge said that work needs done on the campground stuff.

Mayor Dale had a complaint about a pole settling in a neighbor’s yard.

Mayor Dale pointed out that the road coming out of the high school parking lot is rough.

Aldermen Harris made a motion to adjourn to closed session for the second time. Aldermen Aldridge seconded the motion. VOTE: all, aye. TIME: 9:14pm.

The Council discussed airport pay requests, budget changes, and Memphis Cemetery situation in closed session.

Aldermen Aldridge made a motion to adjourn from closed to regular session. Aldermen Campbell Seconded the motion. VOTE: all, aye. TIME: 10:30pm.

Aldermen Harris made a motion to pay the bills. Aldermen Aldridge seconded the motion. VOTE: all, aye.

Aldermen Aldridge made a motion to approve payment of Airport pay request #15, #16, and #17. Aldermen Harris seconded the motion. VOTE: All, aye.

Aldermen Aldridge made a motion to make changes to the budget discussed in closed session. Aldermen Harris seconded the motion. VOTE: all, aye.

A meeting was set for September 7, 2021 @ 6:30 to vote on the changes to the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget.

Aldermen Aldridge made a motion to adjourn from the regular meeting. Aldermen Harris seconded the motion. VOTE: all, aye. TIME: 10:40pm.