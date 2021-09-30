Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

10 Years Ago

Spectators at the south west boat ramp at Lake Show Me in Memphis saw one of the “largest catches” hauled in at the end of a line, when Dynamite’s Wrecker Service pulled in a wayward jeep and boat trailer that sank in the water early on Saturday morning.

15 Years Ago

A money forfeiture from a local drug bust has helped insure that Scotland County’s Sheriff Department is well armed for such activity.

25 Years Ago

Farming has not lost all its allurement. The Esten and Neta May Holmes farm five miles southwest of Kahoka was sold at auction September 21. The 227.5 acre farm sold for than 2,200 per acre according to Miller Auction Service which handled the sale. That means the total price was over half a million dollars.

35 Years Ago

What looked like a great harvest season in Scotland County and Northeast Missouri, came to a halt the past couple of weeks as teh rain began to fall. Heavy rainfall, storms and flooding have spread over the area, causing considerable damage to crops in Northeast Missouri.

45 Years Ago

Whenever the money coming into a household is less than what which is spent, it is inevitable that the householder either go into his savings or borrow money to weather the problem

Such is the case with the Scotland County R-1 School District. Prices on items such as food, supplies, salaries, and other expenses hhave increased for the schools just as they they have for householders, only the school district has no savings account to fall back on.

The school system has been borrowing money for the last two months-some $153, 000 so far and willneed to continue borrowing until late November or early December. This is the time when the school will receive money derived from county taxes.

55 Years Ago

Trooper Truman Wood of the State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday that he found two tires on the Highway Patrol car slashed as he went to the car Tuesday morning preparing to assist in hte investigation of the three robberies in Memphis.

60 Years Ago

The R-1 baseball team lost out of the first game of conference play at Edina on Tuesday when they met Canton and were defeated by a score of 9-5.

The new post office being built a block north of the northeast corner of the square is rapidly taking shape.

Max E. McGowan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don McGowan of Cantril, IA was recently selected as the Fall Editor of the Indez which is a weekly publication by the students at the Teachers College in Kirksville, MO.

65 Years Ago

The Whiston Construction Company on Canton, who has the contract for building the new Catholic church in Memphis, started work last week and the footings for the structure are about ready to be run.

70 Years Ago

Dr. and Mrs. Nelson C. Wheatley and their one year-old son, Karl, are to leave Memphis tomorrow for Bloomington, IL where Dr. Wheatley will take over the practice of a retiring chiropractor there.

The Scotland County Economics Council, meeting Saturday in Memphis, elected officers for 1952 as follows: President, Mrs. Crawford McWilliam, Crow Club; vice-president, Mrs. Evelyn Smith, Crossroad Boosters; secretary/treasurer, Mr. Lee Hardman, Dover Club; Mrs. Robet Mohr retires as president and Mrs. E. A. Hopkins as secretary.

Francis Kelley of the Automobile club was in Memphis on Monday in the interest of the club’s school opening safety program in Memphis.

75 Years Ago

Kermit Rose was painfully injured Wednesday afternoon of last week when he, with J.E. Poole, were dragging the baseball diamond in preparation for the NEMO League game here last Sunday.