Kliethermes Receives White Coat

Logan University, College of Chiropractic Medicine, held a White Coat Ceremony this September to honor the incoming class of September 2021.

Riley Kliethermes, son of Jessica and Matthew Kliethermes of Memphis, Missouri, was a 2017 graduate of Scotland County High School and a 2021 Graduate of Central Missouri State University. Riley graduated from the Honors College where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a Minor in Chemistry.

Riley is the grandson of Sharon and Ray Flint, of Crystal River, Florida and Carolyn and Jerome Kliethermes of Eldon, Missouri.

At the White Coat Ceremony, students are welcomed to the chiropractic profession by the Logan University administration, faculty, staff and students. The ceremony symbolized the student’s pledge to diligently pursue their chiropractic education and training while striving to be worthy of the privilege of being a doctor.